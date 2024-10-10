Expert explains why you should leave the US before your humanitarian parole expires

After the announcement of the end of humanitarian parole for immigrants Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and VenezuelaThe Nicaraguan expert reiterated in 100% Noticias that those who do not regularize their immigration status must leave. America. The expert explained the alternatives for them.

Muriel Sanz, accredited representative of the pro-immigrant organization “Nicarguans in a Texas World”He cautioned that humanitarian parole is a temporary permit that does not guarantee the right to reside in the United States.

Departure after expiry of parole

In this sense, The expert explains that beneficiaries should plan their departure before the established expiration date. Staying longer than authorized is a violation of immigration laws and may result in legal consequences.

“It is important that all people leave before that date expires or by that deadline. If they stay a day longer than they are supposed to, they cannot return to the country in violation of the law,” he said.

According to the expert, one option to consider is adjustment of status, which allows beneficiaries to change their immigration status. Those facing persecution in their home country can apply for asylum, while others can seek employment that will sponsor them to obtain a work visa.

"The law says you have to submit the first year of entry to get asylum. If you go beyond that first year, you will not be eligible for asylum (if there are exceptions); But it qualifies to retain immigration and invoke the Convention Against Torture," the expert clarifies.





At this point, the expert points out, parolees can adjust their status if their circumstances change. For example, if someone who entered humanitarian parole now faces persecution in their country of origin, they may seek asylum.

That is, the ability to adapt to individual circumstances is an important characteristic of the migration process.

For this action, the expert recommends that users seek legal advice on the EOIR website, which provides a list of organizations that provide legal aid to immigrants, provides access to qualified legal aid and, if they choose to hire a lawyer, refers them to them. First make sure you are licensed and accredited. See Report EOIR Legal Advice in the United States.