Everything you need to know about electronic stability control in new cars

The electronic stability control system is designed to improve vehicle stability It helps you maintain traction on the road. This system currently uses computerized technology to detect when a vehicle loses traction and begins to skid.

This is possible thanks to a series of sensors installed in the vehicle to detect this type of situation. generally, If your car deviates from the direction you were drivingwheel brake will be applied automatically to each wheel individually.

Undoubtedly, this feature greatly helps vehicles and It is important to know all about its functions.

For this, Here we tell you everything you need to know about electronic stability control.

1.- Lateral acceleration

The lateral acceleration sensor is what detects the force and speed of cornering. This can also be combined with other sensors, but it’s the lateral acceleration sensor that detects if you’re over-driving or under-steering.

2.- prevent fish tail

There is something called a fishtail which describes when your car’s rear wheels begin to reduce traction. This is how exaggeration usually happens. This can happen if you are driving on uneven surfaces, such as roads covered in ice, snow, rain, gravel or sand.

Fortunately, the yaw rate sensor detects the direction of your vehicle and when a kick is about to occur.

3.- Steering wheel mode

The steering angle position sensor is a vehicle’s way of knowing which direction you are trying to steer. Compare your direction with the actual direction the vehicle is heading.

If the sensor finds that the steering is out of lane, it tells the control unit so, then braking is applied automatically to return the steering wheel to its position.

4.- wheel speed sensor

The wheel speed sensor is a very important sensor that all other sensors really depend on. Since this sensor detects the speed of your wheels, it will know how much braking force is required in the particular conditions in which you lose your vehicle’s stability.

