“Everything Hurt”: A teenager was struck by lightning and lived to tell the tale

After being attacked, Sharkey was helped by his neighbors (News 6)

A young woman from Florida (USA), Daniel SharkeyHe survived a shocking incident when he was struck by lightning while mowing his neighbour’s lawn Altamonte Springs. As reported USA TodayThe 17-year-old noticed ominous clouds on the horizon, but figured he had enough time to finish his work before the storm hit.

While trying to finish the job quickly, lightning struck. According to New York Post, the young man commented from his hospital bed: “It felt like 10 to 20 minutes before it all started and it was like, ‘Boom!’ He lost consciousness from the shock and when he woke up, he was lying motionless on the ground.

“When I arrived, I thought I might have fainted from the heat or something, but then I realized things just didn’t add up. “Everything hurt,” Sharkley said. Click OrlandoThis revealed to us how confused the man was after he regained consciousness.

The lightning did not strike the victim directly, but transmitted the shock through a nearby tree. “If it had been a direct hit, I wouldn’t be here today. I was lucky the tree was there,” he said Fox 5. Neighbors rushed to his aid and called for emergency help Orlando Regional Medical CenterHe is still recovering there.

He New York Post Sharkey’s mother shared a photo showing lightning marks on the youngster’s arm. In addition, the store highlighted Daniel’s commitment to the community through its annual “Cans Over Candy” charity drive, which collects canned food for the local food bank during Halloween.

Daniel Sharkey recounts his experience after being hit while mowing his lawn (ABC News video capture)

Daniel plans to resume his work once he recovers. “There are about 20 customers waiting for me to mow their lawn. I’m sure they will be upset if I don’t comply,” the young man told local media. Wesh Despite the incident, with a fresh and humorous tone.

The chances of being struck by lightning are extremely low, about one in a million, according to United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). however, Florida, known as the “Lightning Capital” of the United States, has recorded more than 2,000 lightning-related injuries over the past 50 years. Accordingly USA TodayFrom 2006 to 2021, 444 lightning deaths were reported nationwide.