Evan Duque What will he do when his presidency ends – government – politics

President of the Republic Evan Duke He will leave Casa de Nariño on August 7, after handing over his mandate to President-elect Gustavo Petro.

So far, Duque has not revealed whether he will continue to be associated with the country’s political fields, but days ago, during an army promotion ceremony, he revealed his desire to be an ’emeritus’ professor in training schools. , which means I will do so without receiving monetary compensation.

President Ivan Duque in the 17th Brigade after the capture of the alias “O’Tonnell”.

“From now on, I can say that it will be a great honor to return to the training schools as a teacher. my honorEven my experience, more or less, will serve all Colombian soldiers, because I love them, I admire them, and I respect them,” Duque said at the promotion event.

In doing so, Duque confirmed his desire to continue strengthening and being part of the state’s institutions. In addition, he expressed his commitment to the Colombian army, his desire to be an instructor for his military forces.

It turns out that the head of state, at the moment, has not confirmed that he will get a permanent job after leaving the administration of the country, although the coronation of his presidential term is 46 years and he will have time to look for work and other options.

It was also known that he would be interested in becoming a judge of the Constitutional Court, but not immediately, but after a decade. This became known through a revelation made by journalist Daniel Coronel, who indicated that in the long run this would be Duque’s ambition.

As it became known, Duque also wanted to apply for other positions at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), where he had already worked as a consultant for Colombian and Peruvian affairs for more than a decade, after which he was appointed head of the cultural affairs department.

However, the President of the Republic, who was in office from 2018 to 2022, did not confirm that he had any other job on his mind, although in the past four years he gained experience in various administrative fields.

Duque will be able to receive his life pension after reaching the age of 50, that is, he will have to wait for the end of the next presidential term, although the amount is large, about 40 million Colombian pesos.

Article 2 of Law No. 48 of 1962 states that “every former president of the republic has the right to enjoy a lifetime pension or an old-age pension, equivalent to 75% of his last monthly salary.”

