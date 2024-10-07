October 8, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Eva Longoria’s son Santiago wears a small tux on the red carpet

Eva Longoria’s son Santiago wears a small tux on the red carpet

Lane Skeldon October 7, 2024 2 min read

Eva Longoria. Stefan Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Eva Longoria Her son Santiago appeared on the red carpet together in Paris over the weekend.

Longoria, 49, and Santiago, 6, attended the Global Gift Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris on Saturday, October 5, where they posed for photos together on the red carpet. The actress held her son’s hand as she smiled for the cameras.

Longoria stunned in a strapless silver dress decorated with intricate sequin designs on a sheer fabric, which she accessorized with silver jewelry. Santiago looked adorable alongside his mother in a little black tuxedo, which he paired with white Velcro sneakers. A bright pink splint was also seen on his left arm, most of which was covered by the sleeve of his jacket.

Former actress for Desperate Housewives Santiago gave birth in June 2018 with her husband, Jose Baston. At the time, Longoria was already a stepmother to Bastón’s three children, Jose, Talia and Mariana, whom he had with his ex-wife. Natalia Esperan.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly In December 2021, Longoria described her son as an “explorer” and “curious,” even letting him help in the kitchen.

Eva Longoria takes her 6-year-old son to the red carpet
Stefan Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

“People say, ‘I can’t believe you let him cook with you, or break the eggs and get them dirty.’ He even covered the entire kitchen in flour, but I think it’s cool.” we then. “He’s playing with textures. … That’s the kind of human you want to raise, you know?” “You want them to be curious and question things, and not take things too seriously.”

Longoria also spoke exclusively with we About the challenges of fatherhood a year after his son was born. “Not sleeping while breastfeeding,” she shared in July 2019. Waking up every three hours. It was exhausting, but very rewarding in a way.

It’s no secret that Longoria takes her son with her everywhere, including work events. “He’s on set with me, [en] “Meetings with me,” he told exclusively we About her little one in May 2019. “I have a photo shoot right after that. [y] “He’s with me at the photo shoot.”

At the time, the Texas native shared with we That Santiago already looked like her when he was only a year old. “He’s very funny, he’s very happy, and he loves everyone [y] It goes with everyone. “He’s sweet and kind,” she shared. “He’s really interested and curious about everyone, and that reflects very much on me because he’s curious.”

See also  Did Alejandra Guzmán suffer abuse from her father? A kiss video between them raises suspicions among the audience

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Alejandra Guzman suffers a stunning fall and raises questions about her condition
2 min read

Alejandra Guzman suffers a stunning fall and raises questions about her condition

October 7, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Keanu Reeves made his professional motorsport debut at the Speedway in Indianapolis
1 min read

Keanu Reeves made his professional motorsport debut at the Speedway in Indianapolis

October 7, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Daddy Yankee reconciles with his son Jeremy Ayala
1 min read

Daddy Yankee reconciles with his son Jeremy Ayala

October 6, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

The Honduran national team loses another striker in the Caribbean battles in the CONCACAF Nations League
2 min read

The Honduran national team loses another striker in the Caribbean battles in the CONCACAF Nations League

October 8, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Apple will introduce new models of the Macbook Pro, redesigned Mac mini, and iPad mini at the end of October
3 min read

Apple will introduce new models of the Macbook Pro, redesigned Mac mini, and iPad mini at the end of October

October 8, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Argentina and Italy asserted that the results of the National Election Commission lacked democratic credibility
2 min read

Argentina and Italy asserted that the results of the National Election Commission lacked democratic credibility

October 8, 2024 Phyllis Ward
America: Trump Attacks Undocumented Immigrants Again | AlMomento.net
2 min read

America: Trump Attacks Undocumented Immigrants Again | AlMomento.net

October 7, 2024 Winston Hale