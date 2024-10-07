Eva Longoria’s son Santiago wears a small tux on the red carpet

Eva Longoria Her son Santiago appeared on the red carpet together in Paris over the weekend.

Longoria, 49, and Santiago, 6, attended the Global Gift Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris on Saturday, October 5, where they posed for photos together on the red carpet. The actress held her son’s hand as she smiled for the cameras.

Longoria stunned in a strapless silver dress decorated with intricate sequin designs on a sheer fabric, which she accessorized with silver jewelry. Santiago looked adorable alongside his mother in a little black tuxedo, which he paired with white Velcro sneakers. A bright pink splint was also seen on his left arm, most of which was covered by the sleeve of his jacket.

Former actress for Desperate Housewives Santiago gave birth in June 2018 with her husband, Jose Baston. At the time, Longoria was already a stepmother to Bastón’s three children, Jose, Talia and Mariana, whom he had with his ex-wife. Natalia Esperan.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly In December 2021, Longoria described her son as an “explorer” and “curious,” even letting him help in the kitchen.

“People say, ‘I can’t believe you let him cook with you, or break the eggs and get them dirty.’ He even covered the entire kitchen in flour, but I think it’s cool.” we then. “He’s playing with textures. … That’s the kind of human you want to raise, you know?” “You want them to be curious and question things, and not take things too seriously.”

Longoria also spoke exclusively with we About the challenges of fatherhood a year after his son was born. “Not sleeping while breastfeeding,” she shared in July 2019. Waking up every three hours. It was exhausting, but very rewarding in a way.

It’s no secret that Longoria takes her son with her everywhere, including work events. “He’s on set with me, [en] “Meetings with me,” he told exclusively we About her little one in May 2019. “I have a photo shoot right after that. [y] “He’s with me at the photo shoot.”

At the time, the Texas native shared with we That Santiago already looked like her when he was only a year old. “He’s very funny, he’s very happy, and he loves everyone [y] It goes with everyone. “He’s sweet and kind,” she shared. “He’s really interested and curious about everyone, and that reflects very much on me because he’s curious.”