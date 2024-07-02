Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo hug after meeting their granddaughter: this is what the actress said to her ex-husband

Eugenio Derbez revealed to Gustavo Adolfo Infante that although he was nervous about his impending meeting with Victoria Ruffo in the hospital, he had no idea what would happen when he met Tessa.

“When I arrived in the morning, I was a bit nervous. I didn’t want to add more pressure to José Eduardo… but I thought, ‘How do I ask him when the others will arrive, what will happen, I don’t know…’” The truth is that I arrived without having many ideas and with many expectations.” He told the program De Primera Mano on July 1.

“We were (in the hospital room) with Paula’s parents; we arrived at the same time. We were there until the nurse said, ‘Hello, the baby is coming… As soon as she comes out of the operating room, the baby will come here, down the hall to the nursery, in case you want to see her.’” He added, “To see her.”

This was his meeting with Victoria Ruffo.

Eugenio Derbez recalls that as soon as the nurse told them that Tessa had left the delivery room, they ran into the hallway for their first meeting, not imagining that she was already there. Victoria Ruffo With Omar Fayyad who was coming from Norway.

“We ran into the hall, and there… surprise! Jose Eduardo was already in the hallway with the entire Rufo family… Omar arrived and Victoria was there…

Alleging “favorites” to the Ruffo family, Eugenio Derbez revealed that after a “complicated” meeting, he and Victoria melted into an embrace.

“I hadn’t discussed this point with José Eduardo yet, but I said: ‘Oh, damn it, there are preferences!’ The mother was in the operating room and I was in the abandoned room. I don’t think (I was in the operating room) but when I arrived, they were already with the baby… I don’t know how the logistics were, but We meet in the hall.. It was complicated, But later, when we all entered the room… Finally we met…and hugged each other…” He confirmed. See also Maluma gives up an interview about the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The 62-year-old translator confirmed that although there are photos of that meeting, it was José Eduardo who brought them to light.

“Yes (there are pictures).” At one point, we took a picture of the two families together… There is “Viad Ruffo” and “Derbis Rosaldo”… only it is not my responsibility to upload them, José Eduardo will be responsible for sharing them.”

What Victoria Ruffo said to Eugenio Derbez after the meeting

Finally, Eugenio Derbez revealed what Victoria Ruffo told him after their meeting and José Eduardo Derbez’s reaction when he saw his parents together, revealing that All their conflicts and even the past were “buried”.

She said to me, “Congratulations, Grandpa,” and I said to her, “Congratulations, Grandma.” Until then, we didn’t exchange many words, just “congratulations” and that was it. We had settled things before, but we didn’t meet until yesterday. I think the girl came to smooth out all those rough edges. Everything was very friendly. I think what little was left was buried yesterday. We get along great.”

at one point “It feels very strange when I see my parents together,” Jose Eduardo told me. The truth is that I was so happy about everything, about the birth of the baby and about everyone being in the room, because there was Omar, Victoria, Anwar, Vicky, his aunts, Aislin, Alessandra, Aitana… “So he was very happy,” he said.

