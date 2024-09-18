ETECSA is promoting these offers valid in September

The Cuban telecommunications company ETECSA is currently promoting these offers valid for the month of September on its official websites and offices. Details below.

According to your efforts page Officially, from August 12th until the last day of September, this Nauta Plus offer is maintained. What does it consist of? Well, until the specified date, you can benefit from a 50% discount on Nauta Plus.

From ETECSA they point out that this offer “will allow you to browse the Internet unlimitedly during the validity of the account, without time restrictions.”

They add: “With the 50% discount on Nauta Plus accounts for 30 and 15 days, you will be able to access the Internet from Nauta Hogar services, WiFi zones and navigation rooms, just as with permanent Nauta accounts or temporary cards.”

Additionally, they clarify that unlike permanent Nauta accounts, the Nauta Plus account is non-reloadable and is only available through international distributors that appear on their official website.

They add: “At the end of the validity period, the Nauta Plus account will no longer be available, and to continue enjoying its benefits, you must obtain a new account.”

ETECSA Offers in September

As last month, ETECSA includes, among its September offers, the popular option that includes a Huawei B311-221 modem with a uSIM data card and a free 100GB plan valid for 3 months.

You can purchase this offer through international distributors (the offer will be available until stocks last) which includes: a modem, a uSIM data card, and a 100GB plan valid for 3 months. In addition, you can purchase additional plans, which work to bundle and extend the validity of your initial plan, with a capacity of 10, 50 or 100GB.

As we explained, this offer will be available until stocks last, according to ETECSA.

Finally, the company, the only one of its kind on the island, maintains various services and payments available from abroad, so that Cubans living “abroad” can help their families and friends on the island. For more information, click here connection.