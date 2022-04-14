April 14, 2022

Esmeralda Pimentel, why did you move to Spain with William Levy | Monte Cristo | Celebrities from Mexico | nnda nnlt | Fame

She is an internationally recognized Mexican model and actress for her work in“yes”The 31-year-old has been a part of various TV shows, movies, and theater, earning her audience love.

And Pimentel recently announced that he’s moving to another country, amid rumors of it. It is said that the Mexican will be in a love affair with Michel Raynaudalthough this has not been confirmed by either party.

The fact is that Esmeralda will leave the country of the Aztecs to live in Spain, but she will not be alone. Cuban actor You will join this journey, which has left more than one person speechless. Find out what the reason is below.

Why would Esmeralda Pimentel move with William Levy to Spain?

The reason for this adventure is not related to a romantic relationship but to a common project between them. Both will star in the remake of the famous novel by Alexandre Dumas, “‘, which will also have locations Miami and Cuba.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see this amazing story that I’m going to be a part of”Pimentel expressed at a press conference.

feel lucky

The young artist is happy to be part of the project, in a new area for which she feels great affection. Taking a leading role in the project is filled with joy and even more so because it is an international production.

“Spain is a country for which I am so grateful and loved, and I never thought that the doors would open for me, because this is the third, longest and most complex project, with a leading character,” he added.

When will the PREMIER series be shown?

“Monte Carlo” will include six episodes, in which Esmeralda Pimentel will participate in the screens . The series is expected to be launched next summer on the platform .

The actor will play Edmundo Dantes, a wealthy man who attracts attention with his imposing presence (Photo: William Levy/Instagram)
ESMERALDA PIMENTEL suffers from depression after rejection from several projects

through their social networks, Share it with his followers from months ago Since she decided to radically change the length of her hair.

The 31-year-old actress opened her heart to admitting the difficult moments she experienced a few months ago when she was rejected at the castings she presented in Mexico and other Latin American countries, a situation that left her severely depressed.

