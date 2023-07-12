July 12, 2023

East Africa News Post

Erin Barclay, who was sent from the United States to Mexico to investigate the disappearances, Reforma | News from Mexico

Guadalajara.— The The US government was sent to Mexico A high-ranking official to discuss with the country’s officials The missing peopleIt has already crossed 100 thousand cases.

Acting Deputy Secretary Office for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, Erin Barclay, It arrived yesterday Mexico City, For a visit that will last till July 13.

His agenda also includes an analysis of security with officials and citizen representatives Journalists and human rights defenders; and bring violators to justice rights Human beings. Also seeks to know about arrangements for 2024 elections.

According to Department of State, Barclay They will meet the families missingAlthough no date or venue has been announced.

In JaliscoThe The missing people They have become the biggest crisis of insecurity. The number of victims is estimated to be at least 14 thousand 74 people missingAccording to the Victim Information System disappearance Cut to June 30, 7,838 of these occurred during the six-year period.

At the national level, the Mexico City It is the second company with the highest number of cases The missing people. So far 8,961 people have been registered as missing under the current government in the capital.

