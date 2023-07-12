Taiwan has detected 32 Chinese fighter jets entering its airspace

Madrid, July 12 (Europe Press) –

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday morning that 32 Chinese military fighters had entered its airspace to the east and southwest.

In total, Taiwanese authorities spotted 38 warplanes and nine Chinese warships in the vicinity of the island, so Taiwan’s armed forces responded by monitoring the situation and deploying aircraft, boats and land-based missile systems, the ministry said. Defense posted on its Twitter account.

Tensions in the region spiked with then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island in August last year, and the situation worsened after the visit of Taiwanese President Xi Jinping. Defying Beijing’s warnings, he visited the North American country and met with several members of the US Congress.

Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the territory under its sovereignty and its basic policy toward the island is peaceful reunification under the “one country, two systems” principle, although it has not ruled out the use of force before then. Independent Endeavors”.