July 12, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Taiwan has detected 32 Chinese fighter jets entering its airspace

Taiwan has detected 32 Chinese fighter jets entering its airspace

Winston Hale July 12, 2023 1 min read

Madrid, July 12 (Europe Press) –

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday morning that 32 Chinese military fighters had entered its airspace to the east and southwest.

In total, Taiwanese authorities spotted 38 warplanes and nine Chinese warships in the vicinity of the island, so Taiwan’s armed forces responded by monitoring the situation and deploying aircraft, boats and land-based missile systems, the ministry said. Defense posted on its Twitter account.

Tensions in the region spiked with then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island in August last year, and the situation worsened after the visit of Taiwanese President Xi Jinping. Defying Beijing’s warnings, he visited the North American country and met with several members of the US Congress.

Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the territory under its sovereignty and its basic policy toward the island is peaceful reunification under the “one country, two systems” principle, although it has not ruled out the use of force before then. Independent Endeavors”.

See also  The increase for PAN card starts coming today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Erin Barclay, who was sent from the United States to Mexico to investigate the disappearances, Reforma | News from Mexico

July 12, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

Earthquakes in the US today, July 10 – Epicenter and Magnitude of New Earthquake | composition

July 11, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Alternatives to student loan payments

July 11, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Jamie Foxx has been arrested with a good face after helping a woman who lost her purse in Chicago

July 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Bank of America must pay its customers more than $100 million for repeat fees and account openings without approval

July 12, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Google Calendar allows you to share your location with other users at specific times of the day daily menu

July 12, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

They found it 32 years ago, but only now will it be seen from the inside

July 12, 2023 Phyllis Ward