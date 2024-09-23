Eric “Chiquito” Sanchez Out of America | First Half

Mexico City / 09/23/2024 12:46:30

Eric “Chiquito” SanchezFootball player America Clubwill remain out of action for an indefinite period, after being exposed to Operation due to appendicitis.

The medical report shared by the Copa Club stated that he was the last. Reinforcements from Pachuca Club He had surgery today.Monday, September 23, much is still unknown about his recovery.

However, it is known that while Rehabilitation It evolves over time, and he will not be called to the corresponding meetings of the Council. Eagles of America For him Opening 2024 From the MX League.

Eric Sanchez arrived at Azulcrema as a reinforcement for the bombs, where he was the best footballer in the Pachuca team that managed to become champion of the championship. CONCACAF Champions CupHowever, since his arrival he has not been able to deliver services in the manner expected.

against Necaxa I entered as disgusting He even ended up getting a caution card, and although he gave generally good impressions against Atlas and Chivas, he played the entire match, and now that the America team is complete with players Diego Valdes and Alejandro Zendejas returnThe internal competition for Chiquito appears complex.

