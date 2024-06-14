Environmental science deans cite annual meeting in Toledo to demand a quarter century of such studies – Toledo News

The UCLM host and actor advocates for discipline and calls for more education against climate change denial

Starting Friday, the Faculty of Environmental Sciences of the University of Castilla-La Mancha in Toledo will host the meeting of the Spanish Conference of Deans of Environmental Sciences in what will be its fourth annual meeting since its establishment in 2022.

In statements to Europe Press, Enrique Sanchez, Dean of the College of Toledo, expressed that the city is now leading what will be the fourth edition of this event after passing through Granada, Barcelona and Madrid, an event in which there are common points of view on what is happening around the “young class” of a quarter of a year. Only a century.

Studies that are only “thirty years old” despite the importance of the topic they cover are “very cross-sectional,” which “sometimes makes it difficult for students to be familiar with them.”

He wanted to distance this study from being purely environmental. “They have their role, they are entities that raise awareness and inform about environmental issues, sometimes in a more forceful way, sometimes in a softer way, but ecologists, students, graduates and experts in environmental sciences, are something else.”

The meeting will try to talk about a number of “environmental problems”, from pollution to desertification through climate change or pressure on biodiversity.

Environmental sustainability or renewable energies will also highlight the Toledo meeting, which will “try to highlight” these studies in a context where demand is decreasing.

This is in a scenario where new generations “already grow up transversally educated” in terms of their relationship to the environment.

“There is already a certain level of awareness, and there are things that are very implicit and they don’t even realize,” he says, warning that there is a need to encourage pre-university students to make the leap into this higher education.

In a strategy to reverse the situation, it raises the possibility of heading to institutes, where environmental science subjects are in decline.

“We must explain why it is necessary to train ecologists every year, because it is a need that we can all envision, for the current and future society, in the short, medium and long term, and who better than ecologists to train them,” he adds: “They contribute their knowledge and experience at all levels of society.” .

“Zero debate” in the face of climate change

Regarding the problem of climate change, “the greatest challenge of the next 100 years,” he explains that it has many derivatives, from social and economic elements to its effects on natural environments, economic management or water resources.

Confronting the deniers of this problem, he asserts that the science is “clear and decisive” and there is “no debate” about it, because the climate is “changing” and the planet is getting hotter.

At this point, he warns of “some skeptical rhetoric that denies this, which is an absolute deviation, which is another level that ecologists are interested in” through education.

In this regard, “science has a very clear idea about what causes climate change and what causes it,” hence the importance of specialists.

A quarter century of history

During the college’s 25-year history, UCLA has trained more than a thousand students in the subject, although “more are needed.”

She is committed to spreading the scope of her work, which is why she keeps the “college doors open” for any proposal. “We owe it to society in this regard when we are asked, even sometimes, even if we are not invited, to be able to provide what the science says.”

The college’s path is determined by the change in the social attitude towards the problems it studies, as “25 years ago you did not even think about how to preserve the natural environment,” while new concepts such as the circular economy are now emerging.

It thus reviews the progress that has been achieved in “environmental legislation” and in various systems aimed at defending natural spaces.