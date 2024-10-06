ElPuerto de Santa María – The first conference of “Women who Suman” by Mujernova and Femred addresses the benefits of health tourism from El Puerto

The city’s tourism and promotion advisor, Olga de Navas, participated in the roundtable entitled “Tourism and Well-Being” in which the therapeutic role that tourism offers us as a way to disconnect and learn about other cultures was highlighted. The Council Member reviewed the long list of resources that El Puerto de Santa María offers to develop and promote health tourism.

During the meeting, attendees were able to exchange ideas and reflections on the importance of taking care of themselves to achieve physical and emotional health.

Olga de Navas congratulates the Portuguese company Mujernova and the Femred (Forum of Businesswomen and Women Entrepreneurs Network) for holding this forum for the first time, which promotes women’s empowerment in the areas of health, well-being and economics, and also opens a forum of opportunity to discuss how we from different sectors can continue to work to achieve A healthier and more balanced life.

Finally, the Counselor takes the opportunity to highlight the wonderful atmosphere of brotherhood that continued throughout the day; The relationships between women, mutual support and shared experiences were a source of inspiration and personal and professional enrichment. “There is no doubt that such meetings are the key to continuing to work together,” Olga de Navas concluded.