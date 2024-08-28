Elon Musk is looking for remote employees with amazing salaries in dollars

Tesla is expanding its career prospects by offering remote jobs to candidates around the world. With salaries that can reach $270,000, the company is looking for professionals with experience in electrical and photovoltaic systems, as well as other specialized roles.

One notable job opening is for a Senior Electrical and Photovoltaic Systems Engineer. If you are interested in joining Tesla and working with cutting-edge technology, visit their careers page to apply.

Work from anywhere for Elon Musk

Since the start of the pandemic, Tesla has adjusted its business model to allow for remote work. Among the available vacancies, the position of Senior Engineer stands out, which requires experience in large-scale electrical and photovoltaic systems. Ideal candidates should have at least 5 years of experience in power system operation or performance testing.

Key Requirements for a Senior Engineer

For the position of Senior Engineer, we are looking for candidates who have the following:

Experience in transformer testing and balancing of plant equipment.

Familiarity with SCADA protocols such as DNP3, GOOSE, and Modbus.

Working knowledge of Windows and Linux operating systems.

Experience with devices such as relays, meters, and managed Ethernet switches.

Other roles and benefits

In addition to the Senior Engineer position, Tesla is offering opportunities for employees who will work on testing and training AI humanoid robots, with salaries exceeding $6,500 for these specialized positions.

How to apply?

Interested candidates should visit Tesla’s official career page and apply for the job openings that match their profile. Salaries and additional benefits will be adjusted based on the candidate’s position and experience.