Elon Musk disbanded the Twitter board and became the sole CEO of the social network

Twitter last week officially became the property of businessman Musk, one of his most vocal critics, and led the social network down an uncertain path (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

“Tweet chief” Wrote Elon Musk In his autobiography Twitter After he became the owner of Twitter. He is also now the sole director, eliminating the company’s nine-person board of directors.

“On October 27, 2022, as a result of the completion of the merger, Mr. Musk became the sole director of Twitter,” the company wrote in a filing published on Monday.

In accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement, effective as of the effective date of the merger, the following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective date of the merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Brett Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lynn Fox, Patrick Pechet, Egon Durban, Phi Phi Lee, and Mimi Alemayehu“.

Although he did not comment on any potential plans to do so, New York times Musk discusses that Musk will likely appoint a new board of directors in the coming weeks.

Musk invited a group of friends and investors from the tech world to help guide the San Francisco-based company’s transformation, which will likely include a reorganization of its employees. Musk last week fired Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal and other top executives. There was uncertainty about whether and when large-scale layoffs could begin.

Musk has already started Important changes on Twitter where he started his first week as a platform owner.

A venture capitalist working with Musk tweeted a survey asking how much users would be willing to pay for blue check mark Which Twitter has historically used to verify high profile accounts so other users know it’s really theirs.

“Interesting,” Musk, who was verified, replied.

Critics have derided the brand, often awarded to celebrities, politicians, business leaders and journalists, as a status symbol for the elite.

But Twitter also uses the blue tick for verification Activists and people who suddenly appear in the news, as well as unknown journalists in small publications around the worldas an additional tool to reduce misinformation coming from accounts that impersonate people.

On Twitter on Sunday, Musk said in response to a user who asked for help validating the entire verification process.

Those who have revealed that they are helping Musk Sriram Krishnana partner in venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which in the spring pledged to participate in Musk’s plan to buy the company and make it private.

Krishnan, who is also a former Twitter CEO, said in a tweet that it is “a very important company that can have a huge impact on the world and Elon is the one who will make that happen.”

Jason CalacanisThe venture capitalist who tweeted a survey about whether users would pay for verification, said over the weekend that he “spends time on Twitter and just tries to be as helpful as possible while on the move.”

Calacanis said the team already “has a very comprehensive plan in place to reduce the number (and visibility) of bots, spammers, and bad actors on the platform.” And in a Twitter survey, he asked if users would pay between $5 and $15 “to get verified and get a blue checkmark” on Twitter. Currently, Twitter is free for most users because their income is based on ads.

Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April, but it wasn’t until Thursday evening that he finally finalized the deal, after his attempts to back off led to a protracted legal battle with the company. Musk’s lawyers are now asking the Delaware Chancery District Court to dismiss the case, according to a court filing published Monday. The parties were supposed to go to trial in November if the deal had not closed by the end of last week.

