Elon Musk could become the first trillionaire in history First half

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg Top list The richest men in the worldOnly if we add their net worth, the number will be more than 9 zeros. gOkerberg was among the latest tech entrepreneurs to join the list.

and One thing in common is that these three entrepreneurs are leaders In the technology sector, Research and developmentHowever, according to financial forecasts,… The South African billionaire could become the first trillionaire in history.

The richest men in the world

As we told you, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s majority shareholder (Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) is The latest businessman to join the list of the 10 richest men From all over the world, because thanks Zuckerberg’s company’s revenue now stands at $192 billion. (370,800 million Mexican pesos).

If you think this amount is already excessive, We note that no, since Zuckerberg is ranked second in the table millionaireYesjust below South Africa, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Offline His net worth is $236 billion (4,557,750,000.00 Mexican Pesos).



In addition to his technological and scientific aspirations, Elon Musk is a supporter of Donald Trump. (Photo: Reuters)

Musk was able to be in first place on the list of ten men The richest (according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index) thanks to their wealth Various investments in the technology sector: 70 percent in X Corp (Twitter); tesla, SpaceXNeuralink, The Boring Company, and xAI.

Elon Musk may become the first trillionaire in history

According to A Study conducted by Informa Connect Academythe richest men in the world He could reach “trillionaire” status within the next five yearsbeing Elon Musk The closest to getting it as it is estimated that by 2026-2027 it will be The first trillionaire in history.

In this same report Detailing which of today’s billionaires are most likely to achieve their status. This analysis was based on data from Net worth of the 30 richest people in the world As well as the average annual growth rate over the last 5 years.

And then with the open table, Estimates indicate that Elon Musk Reach trillionaire status by 2026 But it may continue until 2027, it all depends on the situation Stable annual growth rate Which reached 109.88 percent. while Zuckerberg and Bezos It will take until 2029 and 2035 respectively.