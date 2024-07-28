Elon Musk Backs Maria Corina Machado in Election: ‘It’s Time for Venezuela to Have a Chance at a Better Future’

Elon Musk backs Maria Corina Machado in election: ‘It’s time for Venezuela to have a chance for a better future’ (Reuters)

businessman Elon Musk This Saturday, he expressed his support for the Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machadowho promotes the nomination Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia In Sunday’s election, he will face Nicolas Maduro He will seek to end his decades of dictatorship.

In a short message posted on his social network X, the tech mogul wrote: “It is time for the people of Venezuela to have a chance for a better future. Support Maria Corina! “I wish the best for the people of Venezuela”He added in another message.

Elon Musk’s message on his X account

For her part, the anti-Chavista responded to the post and confirmed that to him. “Venezuelans are doing extraordinary things” “We are determined to live in dignity and prosperity, and bring our families back home.” “Tomorrow will come a new beginning, Venezuela will be free!”“I trust.

His message became known one day before millions of Venezuelans go to the polls to choose between two completely opposite models of statehood: the first democraticin the hands of González Urrutia y Machado and another Dictatorshipresponsible for the Chavez regime.

Lacalle Pou admired Maria Corina Machado’s commitment to fighting for the good of her country (AP)



Like Musk, other international leaders and figures have offered their support to the opposition, which has been fighting for months against the power of the dictatorship and its subversive actions, through which it has tried to remove them from the race for the Miraflores Palace.

The day before, the Argentine President Javier Miley – who has had several crossings in recent months with Caracas – contacted the leader of Vente Venezuela and confirmed it. And its government’s commitment to the cause and democratic values ​​and freedom.which anti-Chavismo advocated “during these very difficult months.” “We will always be with the Venezuelan people in this fight! Long live damned freedom!“The president added, referring to his classic slogan.

Louis Lacalle PoThe President of Uruguay also had a conversation with the politician and expressed his admiration for the strength and faith with which she works for the good of the country. “Your commitment and efforts for the Venezuelan cause are admirable.”“We have said it over and over again: free elections, respect for human rights, full democracy,” he stressed before commenting.

Dozens of international leaders and actors accompany the Venezuelan people in their battle on Sunday (AFP)

Meanwhile, the President of the European Parliament said. Roberta MetsolaHe highlighted the “excellent call with the inspiring and courageous Maria Corina Machado, ahead of tomorrow’s elections in Venezuela.” We will always stand for the rule of law, freedom and people’s rights. We stand for democracy. “The world is watching this election.”he added.

But in recent hours, the opposition has denounced all kinds of violations, including the regime. Deportation also Entry ban To international observers or actors, Border problems And one wave of repression In several states of the country.

The Venezuelan opposition has denounced a wave of repression in several states of the country a day before the elections.



“At this time, regime forces are launching a wave of persecution and intimidation against political leaders in several provinces of the country. #PracticingPolitics is not a Crime. “We alert the international community and demand an end to the persecution,” the Venezuelan Human Rights Commission wrote on social media, although it stressed that “despite the intimidation, citizens are determined to exercise their rights in this process that, without a doubt, will be historic for the country.”

For its part, the regime has already deported at least two Chilean senators, a delegation of former leaders and former vice presidents of the Freedom and Democracy Group, an Argentine journalist, and a delegation of the Spanish Popular Party, who were traveling to Caracas to accompany people at Sunday’s event, ensure transparency of the process, and report abroad.