June 7, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“Eli” Gutierrez talks about the alleged demands he made to William Levy in the support agreement

“Eli” Gutierrez talks about the alleged demands he made to William Levy in the support agreement

Lane Skeldon June 7, 2024 2 min read

The alleged demands of Elizabeth Gutierrez

From what it turns out, Christopher and Kylie’s mom will ask for it Three thousand dollars a month to support his daughterAnd also A $500,000 house To live with her.

In addition, journalist Alex Rodriguez said on the show Siéntese Quien Pueda!, which aired on June 4, that the actress and Kylie will return to live in the family home when William temporarily moves to Spain to film a movie.

But when the Cuban returns, Eli and the teenager will move again, but to the property that Gutierrez will request, the journalist reported.

According to the information, Levi wouldn’t agree With the demands they will not be obliged to comply with them, because they have never been married.

Elizabeth Gutierrez puts an end to the speculation

What a lie! What a shame that they continue to take advantage of it to continue inventing! We will always be a familyHe wrote without mentioning further details: “We will see what is good about the matter.”

Elizabeth Gutierrez denies the claims alleged in connection with the support agreement.

credit: Elizabeth Gutierrez/Instagram

Could Elizabeth move to Los Angeles?

At the end of May, Jomari Guiso asked her friend if she was planning to leave Miami to return to her hometown with her children, after what happened with William Levy.

“I mean my whole family is there, so obviously it would be ideal for me to work and live there, and for my kids too, but… well no,” he noted.

See also  Patsy Peeping, the “Mexican Kim Basinger” who never wanted her beauty to be exploited

Elizabeth is currently resuming her artistic career and is part of the hosts of the show Despierta América, as she warned in the interview with ¡Hola!: “At the moment, I am definitely focused on my career and my children.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

All about the Duke of Westminster’s wedding EXCLUSIVE: Eugenie Yorke wears jeans, a little fear and several friends toast

June 7, 2024 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Kim Kardashian collapsed and locked herself in her children’s bathroom: “I can’t live like this.”

June 7, 2024 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Are the Northern Tigers throwing money at Grupo Firme? That’s what the lyrics of the song “Aqui Mando Yo” say.

June 6, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Summary of the Mexico U-23 match vs. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (3-2). Objectives

June 7, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

What distinguishes the far side of the Moon and how does it differ from its visible side?

June 7, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Qatar says Hamas has yet to respond to the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal

June 7, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

The United States has proposed strengthening Internet security in the face of the actions of Chinese broadband operators

June 7, 2024 Zera Pearson