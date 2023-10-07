October 7, 2023

Electrical service outages are expected on Saturday in the San Juan and Bayamon sectors

Phyllis Ward October 7, 2023 1 min read

Sector neighbors San Juan and Bayamon There may be service outages tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., due to planned improvement works, it said. Loma Energy Through their social networks.

“We will be making electrical infrastructure improvements in #SanJuan and #Bayamón tomorrow from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Customers in this area may experience temporary service interruptions“, reads the post in social network

According to the company’s website, some of the work that will be carried out tomorrow in various sectors includes removing dangerous plants and working to increase the flexibility of columns.

Although the post on social networks did not mention it, according to the LUMA Energy portal, similar works will also be carried out in the sectors of Aguada, Vieja Baja, Guaynabo and Cialis. However, the LUMA Portal does not specify whether service outages are also possible in those places.

