Election fraud in Venezuela: In one month, there were 229 street protests against the Nicolás Maduro regime (EFE/FILE)



Venezuela added in August 229 protests in the streets In favor of the standard-bearer of the main opposition coalition – the Democratic Unity Platform (PUD) -, Edmundo Gonzalez UrrutiaAccording to a report by Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict (OVCS) Posted on Monday.

The report stated that “the peak of the demonstrations occurred on August 3, 17 and 28 (…) to demand electoral transparency and recognition of candidate Edmundo González as the legitimate winner of the presidential elections (July 28).”

The NGO asserts that “the reason for these actions was the declaration of the National Electoral Council, later ratified by the Supreme Court of Justice, which declared (dictator since 2013).” Nicolas Maduro As the winner of the election.”

He added: “The government’s response (to the protests) was reflected in the streets, through Strong police and military presence and even an armed civilian presence, The letter continued: “Especially at the concentration points announced by the opposition sector, which is interpreted as a clear pattern of intimidation and repression seeking to silence the voice of protest.”

Similarly, OVCS has been documented. “115 demonstrations across the country”“Most of them were public sector workers and members of the ruling party,” demanding recognition of Nicolas Maduro’s re-election, something that many countries have questioned.

Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo González led the demonstrations in defence of the return of democracy to the country (EUROPA PRESS/ARCHIVE)

Meanwhile, at least 22 protests called for or promoted by the party were organised. “repressed” In 9 of the country’s 23 states.

As for the overall total, the NGO calculated that 413 protests in August Of these, 9 out of 10 were related to the defence of civil and political rights, while nearly 50 demonstrations were over recurring issues in the country, such as the failure of public services or low salaries and pensions.

Venezuelans continue Demonstrating and demanding answers about the election results The report added: “The presidential elections (…) The persecution of opposition leaders, demonstrators, social activists, human rights defenders, journalists and election monitors, in addition to digital censorship, created an environment of widespread fear.”

At least 58 The minors, aged between 14 and 17, are still being held. By Venezuelan authorities after his arrest during protests following the July 28 presidential election, in which he was declared the winner. Nicolas Maduro Despite allegations of fraud by the opposition, the NGO says Criminal Forum.

The regime has used its security forces to arrest and detain protesters across the country (EFE/ARCHIVE)

Vice President of the NGO, Gonzalo HimeobeHe said in statements to the network CNN That from July 29 to September 9, 142 teenagers were arrested, including: 58 are still being held..

“This is data that we have to keep comparing and verifying on an ongoing basis because there is no official access to the information.“Hemiope pointed out.

These young men were accused of committing crimes.Hate speech“And”Obstruction of public roads“And in some cases there are also accusations of”terrorism“And”Destruction of public and private propertyAccording to Hemiop.

Among the detainees are: Adolescents with disabilities Who did not even participate in the protests, according to the organization.

Specifically, Hemiop pointed out that Autistic minor arrested on July 29 in Los Nuevos TequesIn the state of Miranda. The detainee was at the door of his house when the demonstrations took place, without participating in the protest..

(With information from EFE, EP and AFP)