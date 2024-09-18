Eight-year CNA accredited UACh Doctor of Veterinary Science

It is worth noting that this is the first time that the University of Southern Chile has recognized a doctorate degree for this period, which indicates the high quality of its programs.

For a period of eight years, starting from September 12, 2024, the National Accreditation Commission (CNA) has accredited the Doctor of Veterinary Sciences degree of the Austral University of Chile, affiliated with the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences. It should be noted that this is the first time that UACh has accredited a doctorate degree for this period, which demonstrates the high quality of its programs. (See video).

The Director of Postgraduate Studies at UACh, Dr. Antonio Zumelzo, emphasized that “this important achievement makes the Doctorate in Veterinary Sciences the first doctorate in our institution to reach eight years of accreditation, which reflects not only its national and international standing, but also its commitment and dedication to academic excellence. A result that reflects the standing of our university, which in its 70 years of history has achieved significant development in the field of research and postgraduate studies. Our commitment to the new postgraduate policy aims to continue the growth in doctoral programs, of which we currently have thirteen (twelve 100% accredited, including Veterinary Sciences, and one from the Faculty of Engineering Sciences recently approved by the Academic Council).

“Our PhD programme in Veterinary Sciences is distinguished by a high-level faculty, made up of researchers with significant scientific productivity recognised internationally in each of the three programme lines, namely ecosystem health, animal health and animal sciences,” noted the Director of the UACh Graduate School of Veterinary Sciences, Dr. Tamara Tadic.

As Dr. Tadić explained, the faculty is located in a strategic area for conducting applied research both in animal production systems, as well as with wild animal populations, which makes it attractive for national and foreign students to introduce themselves to the various active research projects they maintain.

“This achievement reflects the continuous improvement work that we have proposed as a program and also as a university, which has accompanied us throughout the entire process, through the Self-Evaluation and Institutional Quality Unit,” added the academic. “With these eight years of accreditation granted to us by the CNA, we position ourselves as a doctoral program in veterinary sciences with the highest accreditation at national level, which will allow future applicants to have no problems accessing, for example, national scholarships to be able to continue their studies.

Teamwork

“Receiving the highest accreditation for our PhD program and the highest accreditation for all PhD programs in veterinary sciences in Chile, is a source of great pride and satisfaction, especially as we celebrate 70 years of our faculty. It is a reward for the dedicated work of all members of our program, who every day develop high-impact and high-quality research, and contribute to the training of new researchers and future leaders in their fields of study. This is a great incentive to continue on this path, leading the development of veterinary sciences in Chile,” said Dr. Claudio Henriquez, Director of the PhD Program in Veterinary Sciences.

In the words of Dr. Henriquez, “This is an achievement that I would like to attribute to the collective effort of our faculty, each of whom, in their role, contributed greatly. Students, alumni, professors, and administrative staff worked together to raise our program to the level we celebrate today. I also thank those who started this project, and who, although no longer with us, knew how to build a strong program, allowing it to continue and succeed. I cannot fail to mention the essential support provided by the Graduate Studies Department and the Self-Evaluation and Institutional Quality Unit, whose guidance has helped us achieve this outstanding accreditation for eight years. This achievement is a testament to the value of teamwork, so on behalf of the Accreditation Committee that led this process, I would like to take this opportunity to extend my sincere thanks to all of them.”

PhD in Veterinary Sciences

The Doctorate in Veterinary Sciences is an integrative program, with the participation of academics from the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and other faculties of the Universidad Austral de Chile and guest professors from national and foreign universities.

It is organized on the basis of a semi-annual and partly flexible curriculum system, which includes compulsory and elective subjects, which are individual for each student. This program is prepared by the advisory committee together with the students, according to their special interests. It lasts eight semesters, including the doctoral thesis which constitutes the main activity of the program.

His research lines are in the areas of animal science, animal health and ecosystem health.