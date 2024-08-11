August 14, 2024

Eiffel Tower evacuated before closing

Cassandra Curtis August 11, 2024

The schedule has already been prepared for the tournament organizing committee. Paris 2024 Olympic Games The closing ceremony was scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 11, but a few hours before the event, an unexpected event occurred that led to drastic measures being taken in Eiffel Tower.

Digital media reported that in the afternoon, an unidentified person climbedThe French monument, prompting police to evacuate the architectural marvel. Although the number of people forced to leave the country at the moment Eiffel TowerThe event upset many due to poor security.

Even in one Videos uploaded to accounts Paris 2024 Olympic Rings.

Users reported that in addition to evacuating the most famous tourist site in the French capital, security closed the place completely. Eiffel Towerto avoid further inconvenience.

However, the average The sun The police were able to arrest the subject while he was trying to continue climbing. His identity is expected to be revealed in the next few hours, and based on the videos released at the time of his arrest, it appears that he is British.

After taking the man away, security released the evacuees from the famous monument that was the protagonist in Paris 2024 Olympics.

Among the artists who have been confirmed to participate in the closing ceremony of the festival: olympic games They meet Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and red hot pepper.

Film Closing for Paris 2024

At the beginning of the last day of olympic games On this day, Sunday, August 11 China He was first in the medal table with 40 gold medals but was followed by USA With 39 gold metals.

The platform completes that. Japan With 20 medals, there are only a few sports to decide the champion. Paris 2024.

In the latest edition of Tokyo 2020, USA He dominated 39 golds, while China He came in second place with 38 points. Japan In third place with 27 points.

