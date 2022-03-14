Edwin Caz tries to donate a millionaire to a young man with cancer and refuses it

Mexico City: Edwin Kaz He wanted to help a guy named Emiliano Beta, who was recently diagnosed cancer For the second time, he needs money, so the singer thought it was a good idea to support him with this, but the boy refused it.

Emilio’s story spread on TikTok, which is why many users wanted to donate to him, but it wasn’t enough, and that’s why his cause spread to other networks, so it reached Eduin’s ears.

Edwin has a big business, which is why he can help others. Now he wants to help the young man who rejected him. It turned out that this disease was discovered for the second time, but now he is fighting four metastases, so his life expectancy is short and he is very sensitive, and he has to undergo a treatment that costs three million pesos.

We found that the doctor who can save my life is in CDMX, but there is only one problem, the surgery and treatment are very sensitive. It costs 3 million pesos and the hardest thing is that I have ten days to get it.”

Edwin called him to donate a million, but the young man refused because network users helped him collect what he needed. Then Edwin told him not to say that he wanted his help, but the young man preferred to thank him publicly.