March 15, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Jennifer Lopez paralyzes the net in a 52-year-old lace bra

Jennifer Lopez paralyzes the net in a 52-year-old lace bra

Lane Skeldon March 15, 2022 2 min read

singer Jennifer Lopez The 52-year-old has become one of the most followed women in the entertainment world and also in social networks. All he does is news and he has over 198 million followers of all latitudes only on Instagram, and he is very aware of what he is doing.

Jennifer Lopez He continues to enjoy the success of Merry Me, which premiered in cinemas last month, in which Maluma and Owen Wilson star in the lead role. But after success at the box office, Ben Affleck’s girlfriend continues her career and with her various businesses.

See also  Manelik, did you sleep with someone to enter the Acapulco Shore? answer this

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Edwin Caz tries to donate a millionaire to a young man with cancer and refuses it

March 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

Critics’ Choice Awards 2022: Best Red Carpet Looks

March 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Jussie Smollett transferred to the psych ward | beetroot

March 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Jennifer Lopez paralyzes the net in a 52-year-old lace bra

March 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Checo Pérez is the seventh favorite to win the tournament; Lewis Hamilton over Max Verstappen

March 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

Petro tops, Fico wins and surprises, Fajardo wins, but weakens. What will they do to stay in the presidency?

March 14, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

The new interdepartmental building for Health Sciences at UIB will be operational in the 2022-2023 academic year – Salud Ediciones

March 14, 2022 Zera Pearson