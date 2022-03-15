Jennifer Lopez paralyzes the net in a 52-year-old lace bra

singer Jennifer Lopez The 52-year-old has become one of the most followed women in the entertainment world and also in social networks. All he does is news and he has over 198 million followers of all latitudes only on Instagram, and he is very aware of what he is doing.

Jennifer Lopez He continues to enjoy the success of Merry Me, which premiered in cinemas last month, in which Maluma and Owen Wilson star in the lead role. But after success at the box office, Ben Affleck’s girlfriend continues her career and with her various businesses.

Jennifer Lopez and her new campaign. Source: instagram @jlo

One of the best sides Jennifer Lopez Knows how to exploit is modeling. She has an enviable silhouette, a product of her perseverance in physical exercise and good nutrition, and there are many international brands that she wants in their campaigns.

Currently Jennifer Lopez She just set fire to a photoshoot she did for Dolce and Gabbana where she wore a set of black lace lingerie, which she mixed with white and gold pearl jewelry and sunglasses. Gorgeous makeup and her hair waves give the final touch.

There are four postcards Jennifer Lopez He decided to share on the network, and in another case he was wearing reading glasses while taking a very sensual pose. Her hair is pulled high and accompanied by a mannequin while appearing in a black suit, with lace and a matching coat.