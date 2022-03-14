Critics’ Choice Awards 2022: Best Red Carpet Looks

Awards season is in full swing and this weekend has been twice. While you are in the UK BAFTAs . held with a noticeable absence Prince William And the Kate MiddletonOn this side of the world, the Critics Choice Awards 2022, this year’s gala that brought together the most important American film and television celebrities, is being held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California, and at the Savoy in London, where some movie stars wow everyone with their costumes. Brilliant festive during their time on the red carpet. Mandy Moore, Kristen Stewart, Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning And more personalities from the world of seventh art and the small screen gathered at these venues to see who will be honored tonight, who have been decided upon by more than 500 critics and journalists from around the world.

Elle Fanning

The actress attended this important event wearing a beautiful gold Oscar de la Renta dress in which she looked radiant and perfect for the occasion, complementing her look with high heels in the same color as her dress and a high ponytail, giving her youth and elegance. Touch your clothes.