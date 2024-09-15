September 15, 2024

Edmundo Gonzalez will return and be sworn in as president.

Phyllis Ward September 15, 2024


The leader of Vente Venezuela, Maria Corina Machado, stated that Edmundo Gonzalez will return to Venezuela at the appropriate time and will be sworn in as President of Venezuela.

lapatilla.com

In an interview in TelemundoMachado confirmed that he is in constant contact with Gonzalez and that they are working in a coordinated manner.

Machado accused the Maduro regime of pressuring and threatening Gonzalez and his entourage to leave the country, which he considers a grave mistake. “Today, Edmundo is safe abroad, he has been recognized as the elected president by all the world leaders and we are still here in the fight,” he said.

The leader admitted that there was initial concern and pain after Gonzalez’s departure, but that Venezuelan society now sees him as a source of strength. “I am still here with the people, and we will never abandon each other,” he added.

Machado stressed that Venezuela has become a global issue recognized by the peoples of the world. He added: “For this reason, I once again highlighted the importance of continuing to move forward and reaching the end.”

