June 28, 2024

Edmundo González Urrutia promised a Venezuela where freedom of the press would be a ‘norm’

Phyllis Ward June 28, 2024 2 min read
Presidential candidate of the Unitary Democratic Platform (PUD), Edmundo González Urrutia (EFE/Ronald Peña)

Presidential candidate of Venezuela’s main opposition coalition – the Unitary Democratic Platform (PUD) -, Edmundo Gonzalez UrrutiaHe promised, on Thursday, that if he wins the elections scheduled for next July 28, he will guarantee her victory. Freedom of the pressbe a base” in the country.

In an interview with National College of Journalists (CNP), the former ambassador said he was aware of “The difficulties you face“The union with”Journalists unjustly arrested and more than 400 media outlets closed“In the last twenty years. information Banned in the Caribbean country.

The opposition candidate stressed, during the meeting held on the occasion of National Journalist Day, that “There is no democracy without a free press.In this sense, “every attack” against it “contradicts moral and democratic principles.”

“Today I congratulate all Venezuelan journalists on their day. Now I find myself meeting with the National Communist Party, and appreciating their courage and dedication in a challenging context.”

Letter of Edmundo González Urrutia in X

Today, Wednesday, in a press conference, the Communist Party indicated this A total of 405 media outlets have been closed in Venezuela in the past two decades.Without clarifying whether all cases are the result of arbitrary actions by the authorities or if there are other justifiable reasons, such as the lack of work permits.

In any case, the Secretary-General of the Organization, Delvalle CanelonHe said “It’s no one’s secret“which”This closure, attacks on media and journalists, and restrictions on the practice of journalism“She is part of”State policy“.

See also  Uruguay's vice chancellor recounted the "uncomfortable conditions" he experienced in Celac after criticizing Maduro.

For his part, the head of the National Progressive Party said. Tendo guideHe stressed that despite “the attacks on journalistic practice over the past twenty years,” journalists continue to “progress,” calling on these professionals to combat false news and messages “that aim to confuse the public.”

The National Communist Party also asked the authorities to ensure journalists have access to polling stations on July 28 to inform the country of developments in the presidential election in which 10 candidates will compete, including Nicolas MaduroWho is seeking re-election for a second time.

(With information from EFE)

