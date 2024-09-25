Edit your videos in seconds with AI in Google Photos

Google Photos is a cloud-based photo and video storage and organization platform. (Google)

Google Images New ones have been added. AI-Powered Video Editing Toolsmaking it faster and easier to crop, adjust colors, and change the speed of your videos. These advanced features are available for both Android and iOS users, providing a more efficient and professional editing experience from any device.

“We’ve started rolling out some exciting improvements to our video editor, making it easier than ever to edit your favorite videos into stunning, shareable clips,” Google shared in its community blog.

Google Photos integrates and enhances video editing tools. (Google)

Video editing features added to Google Photos are:

Updated cutting tool

Users can easily trim videos with enhanced controls that allow precise cutting of the desired portion of the footage.

New Auto Upgrade Button

This function is responsible for enhancing colors and stabilizing videos with one touch.

New speed tool

Increase the action or create slow motion for your videos automatically.

Users will be able to perform slow motion in seconds. (Google)

“We’re also rolling out new AI-powered video presets on Android and iOS to help you get your videos edited quickly and with minimal effort,” Google says.

Presets allow you to automatically crop your video, adjust lighting, modify speed, or add effects. Like tracking the movement of the main subject, zooming in on the highlighted action, or applying slow motion, all with just a few taps.

To use the new Google Photos editing tools, the user must follow these steps:

Enter Google Photos. Select the video you want to edit. Touch the screen and select “Edit”. Select the tool and start editing. To save, click “Save Copy”.

When finished editing, the user must click Save Copy. (Google Images)

A user may not see the new Google Photos features if they haven’t updated the mobile app or if the tools haven’t rolled out to their region yet.

Step by step to update Google Photos is as follows:

Go to the app store, either the Google Play Store for Android or the App Store for iOS. Search for Google Photos app. If an update is available, click Update.

It is important to update the app to access new features. (Play Store)

Keeping your app up to date is important because it ensures access to the latest features and improvements, improves performance, and ensures the software is protected from security vulnerabilities. Additionally, updates often fix bugs and provide compatibility with new operating systems, which improves the user experience and stability of the app.

Google Photos offers a variety of AI-powered photo editing features, making it quick and easy to enhance your photos. Some of the key tools are:

Auto-edit : Improve image brightness, contrast and colors with one touch.

Filters : A wide range of pre-made filters that adjust the color tone and style of the image.

Crops and recycling : Allows you to crop and rotate images to improve their composition.

Adjust brightness and contrast : Tools to manually adjust brightness, contrast, highlights and shadows.

Saturation and warmth : Adjusts the color intensity and temperature of the image to modify its appearance.

Blur and depth :Apply blur effects to create a sense of depth in photos.

perspective correction: Allows you to straighten or adjust the angle of the image to improve the frames.

These features are available on both Android and iOS.