Edit any WhatsApp message in seconds with this trick

WhatsApp allows editing of written messages. (WhatsApp)

WhatsApp has integrated a new functionality Which allows you to edit messages after sending them, which is useful when the user notices spelling errors after sending the message. For example, if someone writes “qure” instead of “wants”, they can now correct without problems.

Additionally, this option is practical if you need to update information in a sent message, such as changing a meeting time or correcting incorrect information about an event.

Another common case is when you want to add additional information to the original message to clarify something that was not initially clear.

Chat users will be notified that the message has been modified. (WhatsApp)

1. Tap on the message for a few seconds.

2. Select the three dots in the upper right corner.

3. Go to Edit.

4. Edit whatever you want from the message.

5. Select the green arrow icon.

WhatsApp will notify both the recipient and sender when the message has been edited, and display an “Edited” notification. Users have a limited time of fifteen minutes to make this adjustment.

The user has only 15 minutes to edit the message. (WhatsApp)

Thanks to the latest version of WhatsApp, users can now make video calls with up to 32 people on all their devices. This means that they have the ability to hold a video conference with this number of participants from their mobile phones and computers.

Recently, WhatsApp included a screen sharing feature in its video calls but users were not able to stream audio of the shared content. WhatsApp reports that this restriction has now been removed.

According to Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, this feature now allows you to share both video and audio while recording screen, which is ideal for watching videos or other multimedia content with others.

WhatsApp video calls can be made in its desktop version. (picture information)

Another new feature that WhatsApp is bringing is the premium speaker. This way, users will be able to easily see who has the word because the person speaking will automatically stand out and appear first on the screen. This tool is ideal for video conferences with multiple people.

WhatsApp will develop augmented reality filters for its video calls, similar to what other platforms like Instagram offer.

This feature will include a bottom bar with filters, backgrounds and effects that users can apply during their calls, adding fun and interactive elements to enhance the viewing experience.

According to WaBetaInfo, It will allow you to personalize calls with dynamic face filtersincluding skin smoothing tools and modes to improve visibility in low-light conditions.

Beta users can change the background of their conversations. (Wapita Info)

It should be noted that these new functions for video calls will only be present in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

The WhatsApp beta program is an initiative that allows users to test new, experimental versions of the app before they are officially released to the general public. They often include new functionality and features in the development and testing phase.

The release may contain some technical errors due to its testing nature. (Illustrative image)

Users interested in participating in the WhatsApp beta program can usually sign up through their device’s app store, such as the Google Play Store for Android devices or the Apple App Store for iOS devices.

Once registered, they can access beta versions of WhatsApp It can provide direct feedback to developers about their experience and how new features work.

It is important to note that beta versions may be less stable and more prone to bugs than standard public versions, so it is recommended that users participating in the beta program be prepared to address and report potential technical issues to help improve the application.