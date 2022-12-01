Ecuador pick: Hernán Galendez makes clear he will not retire from the tricolor | football | sports

Hernan Galendez, 35, posted a message on social media on Wednesday, which was interpreted as the conclusion of his stage with the national team, after the 2-1 defeat against Senegal that marked Ecuador’s exit in the 2022 World Cup.A unique phase in my life that I had been waiting for for so long has come to an end. I will always be especially grateful to God for the experience,” said the goalkeeper.

However, he later clarified, in the same vein, that he had no plans to leave the tricolor. The goalkeeper said, “The stage I was talking about was the World Cup, but another one will come, with God’s blessing.”

Returning to the country last July, after an unsuccessful campaign at the University of Chile, Galendez was hired by the Ocas club, in which he has kept ownership of Damian Frascarelli since 2020. With the Quito squad, Galendez made the Olympics in the historic first national coronation of the idol of the capital.

His form at Aucas was outstanding and that carried weight in selecting the Ecuadorian player for the World Cup. He chose Gustavo Alvaro, born in Rosario, but nationalized since February 2019. Like Frascarelli in Aucas, in La Tri, it was Alexandre Dominguez who had to resign to go to the bench because his teammate was better.

Several hours later, the goalkeeper explained in a post dated instagram: “The stage I was talking about was the World Cup, but another will come with the blessing of God. I will always be there when Ecuador needs me.”

Born in Rosario Central, she arrived in the country in 2012, recruited by the Catholic University. In his letter he states this: “Being part of this team that did everything to defend the colors of our country will always fill me with pride. Ecuador is my country and I will always defend it with whatever I have to do.”

Galendez added: “I can only thank my team-mates, the coaching staff, all of them staff and FEF leaders. And I would like to be able to thank every Ecuadorian for the support, love and respect they have given me.”

Newspaper sports, from Lima, was noticed by the Ecuadorean goalkeeper at the end of a duel with Senegal. Galendez could not control his emotions and, in the midst of the tension, sat in his area: he was about to cry and decided to cover his face so as not to see the last deeds of his comrades. Time passed and history did not change. And shed some tears.”

The goalkeeper confirmed the pain of these selectors: “The sadness is so great because I think what happened is unfair. I think we didn’t deserve it to end like this. But life isn’t always fair, surely we all go through something we shouldn’t be going through.

And just as Enner Valencia did on Tuesday, Galendez also apologized for not making it through the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. Ecuador would have reached the last 16 with a draw, but the ticket went to Senegal, who had to win and did. ..

“We wanted to go much further. Sorry you couldn’t do that,” said the goalkeeper who tackled Quilmes before he arrived in Ecuador. (Dr)