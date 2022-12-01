Mike Tyson defends Messi and threatens Canelo Alvarez

Saul Canelo Alvarez It was a global trend a few days ago after a series of tweets where Lionel Messi threatened Allegedly kicking a Mexico shirt. The fighter’s messages from Guadalajara crossed borders and even reached Messi himself, who was defended by colleagues and figures from the world of sport.

Mike Tyson has joined the Argentine superstar’s support team and recently confirmed that, if necessary, he will return to the ring on defense Messi Threats from Saul Alvarez. “Someone called ‘Canelo’ has threatened Messi. If he dares to touch Messi, I will have to go back into the ring.” He commented in an interview with BBO sports media.

Alvarez and his apology to Messi

A few days after his controversial tweets, Canelo Alvarez apologized in the same way to Lionel Messi and all of Argentina. “In these last days I have been attracted by the passion and love that I feel for my country and I made comments that were out of place, and I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina. Every day we learn something new and this time it is my turn.”

After the end of the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the Mexico national team was eliminated and they will return home without being able to pass the first stage of the World Cup. For its part, Argentina qualified for the round of 16 and will face Australia next Saturday, December 3 at 2:00 pm ET.