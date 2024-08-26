August 26, 2024

Economics Conference Coming (The Impact of AI, Cryptocurrencies and a Little Luxury: Arriazu)

Zera Pearson August 26, 2024 1 min read

Cryptocurrencies, circular economy, AI, UV versus traditional fixed-term profitability in an inflationary context. This is part of the list he will present. Economics Conference 2024which will be held from August 28 to 30 and can be attended by specialists and students in this specialty and people interested in related professions.

The Faculty of Economics of the National University of Cuyo (UNCUYO), through the Center for Economic Research and Engagement (CIVE), invites the academic and professional community to come together, exchange knowledge and explore new ideas in building a sustainable and prosperous future.

Under the theme “Building the Future of College and Community”, it will witness the participation of prominent exhibitors from both regional and national levels.

During the three days, starting at 3:00 p.m., conferences and discussion panels will be held in which researchers, professors, students and recent graduates will present their latest research related to economic sciences.

The opening of the meeting will be on Wednesday, the 28th of this month, at 5:00 p.m., in the fifth auditorium of the Faculty of Economics. The donation is non-perishable food and will go to the Food Bank in Mendoza.

A certificate of attendance will be awarded to those who participate in at least 75% of the scheduled sessions and/or panels.

Schedule of activities, in This link.

recordings, here.

