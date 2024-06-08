Economic Sciences recognizes students who have completed 25 and 30 years in the region

Saturday, June 8, 2024



00:28

Professionals in economic sciences who have completed 25 and 30 years of registration with the Professional Council of Economic Sciences (CPCE) received special recognition during a corporate event held at the entity’s headquarters.

At the same ceremony, certificates of appreciation were also awarded to professional authors of published books, in addition to co-authors.

This came within the framework of the activities planned for the Postgraduate Week in Economic Sciences, which was last June 2, in commemoration of the appointment of Manuel Belgrano as First Secretary of the Commercial Consulate, an event that took place in 1794. Moreover, the Argentine hero was the first economist in the country .

It is worth noting that professionals have been carrying out various institutional and fraternal activities since Monday, June 3, which will culminate at noon on Saturday with a field day in the social and sports fields to crown their week of celebrations.

The ceremony for handing over the corresponding certificates was held in the “Silvia Luz Murrieta” hall, chaired by the President of the Foundation, Federico Rueda, and the Vice President, Monica Arias. The Director was accompanied by members of the Board of Directors and other authorities of the Centre. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Administration, Jorge Zavi, and former Dean and Researcher Beatriz Maza.

Rueda took the floor to greet, firstly, all those registered for celebrating their day on June 2 and to highlight the role of professionals in economic sciences, recalling the various actions undertaken by the Professional Council seeking to improve management systems in the areas where their operations are usually carried out.

The professional also highlighted the training program offered by the entity to improve the profession of those enrolled in it and gave it priority. Without neglecting to mention other actions in the field of sports, environmental care and solidarity.

Likewise, the President of the CPCE highlighted the mission of the various working committees, through which interesting proposals and projects emerge for the benefit of the registrars; At the same time, he submitted a report on the meetings organized by the Youth Committee with its peers from other professional councils from other governorates.

After his words, Federico Rueda and the authorities of the Economic Sciences Council proceeded to present the certificates of appreciation to the professionals who were honored.