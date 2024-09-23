Earth may have had a ring 466 million years ago

But what if this ancient body had been blown to smithereens on our doorstep? A team of researchers led by Andy Tomkins, a professor of Earth and planetary sciences at Monash University in Australia, imagines an asteroid passing thousands of kilometres from Earth, close enough to be torn apart by the planet’s gravity. The fragments of the breakup would have come together to form a ring around the equator, a scenario that could be linked to dramatic changes in climate and biodiversity at the time.

“I got the idea when I read a popular science article that Phobos and Deimos, the two moons that surround Mars, formed from the remains of a ring around Mars,” said Tompkins, whose study is published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters. “That got me thinking about what it would look like, in the geological record, if Earth had a ring in the past, too.”

Tompkins and his team mapped the locations on Earth where 21 Ordovician craters could have been found at the time. If the remains came from the asteroid belt, the craters should be distributed all over the planet. But the craters were clustered around the equator, suggesting that they were formed by meteorites that fell from the equatorial ring.

“That’s what exposed them,” Tompkins said. “They’re all very close to the equator, and it’s very difficult for that to happen with normal impact drilling.”

The team argues that, to date, there is no evidence that Mars and the Moon experienced similar peaks of impact craters around that time, suggesting that the location of the debris was limited to Earth. Additionally, the researchers point to Ordovician meteorites from Sweden that show low exposure to radiation from space, meaning that the rocks fell to Earth tens of thousands of years after their parent body broke up. In contrast, debris from the asteroid belt typically has been exposed to space radiation for millions of years.