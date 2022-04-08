E-Health, what it is and why it is the future of medicine

The future of medicine lies in e-health (Photo: REUTERS/Issa Kato/File Photo)

With the pandemic, the process of digitization has accelerated and made it clearer than ever that technology is of paramount importance in all areas in which humanity intervenes, among which health.

Although face-to-face activities are gradually returning to normal, big data experts appreciate it The future of medicine in eHealth Also known as eHealth In English.

The eHealth It is a method by which information and communication technologies (ICT) are applied to health through variables such as telemedicine, which many people know, after conducting a video call consultation with health professionals during the pandemic. Supposed to be this situation came to stay Thanks to Facilitates medical care Across the board and without time limits.

The illustration shows the logo of the health-focused Aarogya Setu app (Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Illustration)

But it covers not only teleconsultation, but also other health products and services such as mobile apps Can be installed on mobile phone or tablets. For example, many women use apps to track their menstrual cycle and there are those who install apps to manage the calories they consume.

also present wearable devicesHow do Smart watches or rings that measure heart rate, steps, and sleep quality, among other things. There are also T-shirts, smart glasses, among other things, that health professionals can have Best patient history Thanks to the monitoring data that will be integrated into the diagnosis.

Big data is another great pillar of e-health. About Big data analytics to customize treatments To discover risk factors and potential side effects of medications. Once again, the pandemic was an example of how this information can be applied to save lives.

3D printed heart (Photo: file)

But these were not the only technologies that were developed or will continue to be used in the future. The chatbos, They’ve also proven their suitability for answering many people’s frequently asked questions about illness, or scheduling appointments, among other medical options.

It is worth noting that there are already projects for 3D and 4D printing in medicine. In 4D, ultrasounds are printed that allow, for example, to know more accurately the development of the fetus. 3D, in addition to allowing the printing of medical supplies, especially in contexts where there is a shortage such as the recent health crisis, there are those who are exploring the option of bioprinting3D printing devices and tissues.

Other projects also covered dental impression Such as legs, feet, arms or other parts of the body. All this opens the door to the future so that it is increasingly used with improvements for its users. These applications will not be limited to humans only.

File photo of Ryzhik, a cat with four prosthetics implanted in his legs (Photo: REUTERS/Vladislav Nekrasov)

On the way to the metaverse, the file Virtual Reality (VR), it will have many uses that will allow an extension Better care for patients. Moreover Robotics It does its own thing, for example, at CES 2022 baby robot To be practiced by dentists before treating real children.

Experts confirm that eHealth It saves costs and offers more personalized care, empowers the patient, and improves aspects such as adherence to treatment, and allowing Manage patient data more efficiently. It also allows for continuous and immediate interaction with the patient, improving clinicians’ access to useful and reliable information online and in applications.

