A Young Hispanic Woman Will Study Medicine To Help The Latino Community – NBC Bay Area

The desire to improve made Alondra Sainz the first in her family to attend university.

This young woman of Mexican parents, was born in San Jose and already has a college degree.

“I studied biology and also taught a minor in education.

Alondra, the eldest of three siblings, has dreamed since a young age of becoming a doctor due to a medical condition suffered by one of her siblings.

“I want to be that doctor who helps vulnerable communities and Latino communities, and to be able to help them with their health,” Alondra emphasized.

Thanks to the values ​​instilled in her by her parents about education, Alondra is today celebrating her acceptance to the University of Arizona to study medicine.

The young woman is now focused on getting money to buy her books and pay her tuition, but that won’t stop her from realizing her dream.

“There were hurdles, I never lost faith, and now that I’m going to medical school in a few months, my parents are very proud,” he explained.

Although Alondra still does not know which major she will study, she clearly sees herself in 15 years giving consultations in a community clinic, speaking Spanish, and helping her people.