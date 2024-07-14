July 14, 2024

DT from Colombia explodes over Shakira’s Copa America performance length

Lane Skeldon July 14, 2024 2 min read

Strategic Nestor Lorenzotrainer ColombiaToday, Saturday, he showed his disagreement with holding the rest of the tournament final. Copa America 2024 Against Argentina it may be longer than usual because of the party it will give. Shakira in the middle.

“Regarding the recitation, first of all I hope you enjoy it. Shakira “She is an excellent artist for the final,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

“Let’s see, when the rules are changed in advance for both teams, or when the pitch is bad for both, the rest minutes are the same for both… I can’t say it’s good, it’s bad, who prefers it. I don’t understand it very much, and I think it should be like any game, that the 15 minutes are in accordance with the regulations.”

The coach also pointed out that by leaving the dressing room later in the same tournament in the second half South American Union Many have been fined and punished. Coaches.

“Now it turns out that there is Displays We could leave at 20 or 25 minutes with the impact it could have on the player’s fitness. Playerswhich can be refrigerated. “You know the cost of minutes of recovery in the locker room,” he said.

“But wait, it’s for both of us. That’s all. I found out today. I had a peek yesterday, they told me no, not to worry, but today I found out it’s like this and that’s it.” He finished.

When will the Copa America final be played?

Title match between Argentina And Colombia It will take place on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. (Central Mexican Time) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (USA).

See also  Mark Anthony scores a failure after the collapse of the streaming platform

Colombian artist Shakira It will feature a halftime concert, the first of its kind in the style of a Super Bowl show that will be held at the final. America’s Cup.

