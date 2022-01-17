Dry eye syndrome is more common in women, especially after menopause.

30% of the world’s population suffers from dry eye syndrome.

Dr.. Armando Oliver, Campus Professor of Medical Sciences.

Dry eye syndrome is a A group of common eye conditions and chronic that is summed up by this name, which affects 30% of the world’s population. This disease is diagnosed by identifying Decreased natural lubrication from the eyes.

In an exclusive interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Armando Oliver, Professor of the Medical Sciences Campus, referred to Ocular Syndrome dry as a result of disease Autoimmune diseases such as pemphigus, posterior blepharitis, lupus, Sjögren’s syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, among others.

Similarly, the expert states that in some cases, patients diagnosed with dry eye syndrome experience discomfort such as itching, grit, pain, watery eyes, the appearance of mucus around the eyes, sensitivity to light, among others.

However, the specialist emphasizes, on the other hand, that this syndrome may not cause inconvenience before it is detected: “There are people who suffer from dry eyes and do not show symptoms, who live with dry eyes and do not realize it; while there are people who suffer from dry eyes slightly And they cannot live, that is, they suffer pain that interrupts their daily lives.”

risk factors

Older people are more likely to suffer from this syndrome, because tear production decreases with age, and even becomes more noticeable after menopause. Similarly, the The expert highlights the following factors Which people tend to suffer from this condition:

Very separate or separated eyelid

The eyelid that does not close

smoking

Use of contact lenses

People of Asian descent

hormonal changes

Prolonged use of electronic devices

Tears contain several components that prevent infection and help keep the surface of the eye healthy. In addition, it allows light to enter the eye without distorting: “The problem is that when there are not enough tears, the cornea becomes keratinized and problems arise; this can end with a serious effect, and even vision loss can occur,” the expert said.

In patients with dry eyes, the use of certain medications can increase the amount of tears that a person produces, thus improving the condition in those with this syndrome.

