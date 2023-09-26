Download WhatsApp Plus Red APK | Latest release October 2023 | Sports play

WhatsApp It’s one of those essential apps on mobile devices. Currently it has different functions such as radically changing its design and adding Material Design. But some people use it WhatsApp Plus Red which has been updated. Do you want to get the APK?

For example in WhatsApp Plus Red for October 2023 In addition to having an anti-ban tool, you have the option to change the theme and colors of the platform, as well as see who is “online” and see how many people have blocked us from the moment we installed the APK.

Look: The trick of writing in blue letters on WhatsApp

Would you like to have the app on your Android cell phone? Well, it is very simple and here we will tell you all the detailed steps so that you can download it without any problem.

Download WhatsApp Plus Red: latest version APK

First start by creating a regular WhatsApp backup.

If you are using the native app, it will be easier for you to recover your conversations if you don’t want to lose them.

When trying to install WhatsApp Plus Red, make sure that you have completely removed the original WhatsApp, so that you do not face problems.

Once you are done with this step, the only thing you need to do is enter this connection .

. This will take us to the web to be able to download WhatsApp Plus Rojo Latest Version October 2023.

Remember to grant the corresponding permissions to Google Chrome so that you do not encounter problems when installing the APK.

Now just enter your cell phone number and verification code.

At that moment, you have to enter your name and profile picture and then give permissions to WhatsApp Plus Rojo to access your contacts.

Once the installation is complete, you will be able to chat with all your friends as you normally would in Meta WhatsApp.

Also remember to check whether there is any kind of update or not within the APK.

Remember that if you have an issue with the app, you can contact WhatsApp. If you are banned or something simply goes wrong with your device, you can use this connection.

A form will open there for you to fill in all your personal information: including your real name, email, it can be your Gmail or any company, the country you are writing from, as well as your cell phone number, which must be accompanied by your country code.

Then you have to write your question in the small box with a specific number of characters, try to be very specific and do not skimp on the details that you know can only be resolved in person. When you send it, WhatsApp will contact you via your cell phone with an automatic reply so you can chat directly.

How to transfer WhatsApp conversations to WhatsApp Plus

The first thing you need to do is to make a backup of all your WhatsApp chats.

Now go to the files on your device, which is exactly the internal storage of your smartphone.

Then create a folder and name it “WhatsAppPlus”. Naturally, it must be without spaces.

Now use the search engine and enter WhatsApp. You will see a folder that says media.

At that moment you should copy those files and paste them in the “WhatsAppPlus” folder.

When finished, you should completely uninstall WhatsApp.

Why you should deactivate WhatsApp video messages