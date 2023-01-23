Download WhatsApp Plus 2023 APK, Free: Install the latest version on Android | APK download link in Spanish without ads | Peru By | Colombian Company | Mexico MX | United States of America | Play DEPOR

January 23, 2023

In this article from Depor, we will tell you what it is about, how you can download it and what risks are there to install this unofficial app on your smartphone. It is one of the most used instant messaging applications in the world, but recently many users preferred to use an application that is very similar to this application, but it adds many more options and features than the original version and it is called .

To install WhasApp Plus 2022 on your smartphone, you must not have the original application on your mobile phone, as your account may be banned. You also need to know that there are many download links that are dangerous and can harm your cell phone, so it is advised to access reliable web pages as we will tell you later.

How to download WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus is not an official application, so it is not in the smartphone store. To be able to install it on your cell phone, you must Then we show you the steps so you can do it:

  • First, download the new APK .
  • Next, install the APK and activate the option to install from unknown sources on Android.
  • You should keep in mind that when you download an app from outside the Google Play Store, you have to activate Unknown Sources.
  • Therefore, you must follow this path to activate it: Settings – Security – Unknown Sources – Accept.
  • Finally, run the .apk file so everything is ready and you can use the app. –
What can be done with WhatsApp Plus?

This app is a modified version of the original WhatsApp and was developed in 2012 by Spanish programmer Rafalense. The application is mainly developed for greater customization of the software and many other improvements which you will learn about below.

Like the original, WhatsApp Plus allows users to chat and send photos, emojis, videos, documents, and files, but it also contains features that are not present in the official version, such as changing the color of chats and the interface.

Another advantage is that you can use two accounts at the same time in WhatsApp Plus, something that cannot be done in the original app. In addition, you can customize your account by adding more privacy by choosing which contacts you don’t want to see online and even change the “last contact” time.

What are the disadvantages of WhatsApp Plus?

Many experts say that using WhatsApp Plus is not the best. Although the app is not dangerous as such, it can be a risk to the security of your private data. Being an unofficial app, it uses servers other than the original server and can be hacked.

On the other hand, WhatsApp can block your account if it detects the use of this application and you may face many problems to recover it, so it is not recommended to install this application on mobile phones.

If you receive an in-app message saying that your account is ‘temporarily suspended’, it means that you may be using an unauthorized version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app. If you do not start using the official version of WhatsApp after your account is temporarily suspended, the company said in a statement. Your account may be permanently suspended.

