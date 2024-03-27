Donald Trump Sells Bibles for Easter; They cost 60 dollars

Former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), who has spent a lifetime selling products under his name, presented this Holy Week is your Bible With the sloganLet's pray for America againPriced at $60 (Pray Make America Again)

Trump After the sneakers he presented last month, he takes advantage of this new product with his brand. Re-election.

“All Americans need The Bible In your house … and I have several,” Trump says in the video. “This is my favorite book. I am proud to give you my endorsement I encourage you to get this Bible,” he adds.

Besides the Bible, the book also has a copy US ConstitutionBill of Rights, Declaration of Independence and Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

According to Trump, these texts are “part of the American Bible.”

In a video posted on his social media social reality, Now the Republican presidential candidate called on his comrades to “Make America Pray Again” and announced that he had a “God Bless the USA Bible” for sale.

Business announcements are disseminated on days Easter After some time, according to Christian tradition, Jesus criticized the temple merchants and destroyed their shops.

In the video, Trump appears to be holding a copy of the Bible in a traditional King James Bible against a background of two American flags.

In an edition by Lee Greenwood, whom Trump describes as “my good ally and friend,” the book, which appears to be bound in leather, displays the words “Bible God Bless America” ​​on its cover.

Green tree He is a singer and songwriter of country music and one of his most popular songs is 'God Bless the USA'.