DeSantis signs law allowing landlords to immediately evict illegal residents – NBC Miami (51)

March 28, 2024

Winston Hale March 28, 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 621, which gives homeowners remedies against illegal home occupations and increases penalties for those who occupy them.

“We're putting an end to landslide fraud in Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “While other states side with immigrants, we protect homeowners and punish criminals who seek to game the system.”

“Florida is once again leading the nation, this time in protecting our state from immigrants,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a news release from the governor's office.

Under HB 621, a property owner can ask authorities to immediately remove or evict an illegal occupant from his property if the following conditions are met: the individual is trespassing and remains on the property; The owner has ordered the person to leave the property, but they have not done so; and the individual is not a current or former tenant in a legal matter.

According to a note from the Florida Governor's Office, “Getting your home back from squatters can be quick and easy, avoiding costly delays, lawsuits and back rent.”

HB 621 creates harsher penalties for those who engage in and encourage this type of aggression.

This Act will come into effect from July 1.

