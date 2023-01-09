The latest from the North American Summit, live | López Obrador and Biden prepare for the start of a diplomatic meeting

Delegation accompanying Joe Biden to Mexico: Secretaries of State, Defense and Commerce, others

US President Joe Biden didn’t just make his visit in the context of the North American Leaders’ Summit. Key members of the president’s government cabinet are among hundreds of security elements arriving in Mexico City this Sunday. In the meetings to be held in the coming days Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State, Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Defense, Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, Jack Sullivan, National Security Adviser, or Chris Dodd, US Special Adviser, will be in attendance.

Elias Comhaji writes for EL PAÍS: “The work agenda is marked by six axes: diversity, equality and inclusion; environment and climate change; competitiveness with the rest of the world; migration and development; health and security. Specific agreements are expected to be announced between the three countries. Each of these items, a joint declaration at the end of the meeting “.

On the Mexican side, Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, Interior Secretary Adan Augusto, Defense Secretary Rosa Isela Rodriguez or Economy Secretary Raquel Buenrostro will attend. Meetings.

EFE photo