Donald Trump has suggested that Israel should attack Iran’s nuclear power plants

Los Angeles
Former President of the United States and Republican Party candidate White House, Donald Trump (2017-2021), suggested on Friday that Israel should attack Iran’s nuclear facilities in response to its attacks.
They asked (President Joe Biden) What did he think about Iran and would he attack Iran? And he replied: ‘As long as they don’t attack nuclear material.’ “That’s what they want to attack, isn’t it?” Trump said at a public forum in the city of Fayetteville, located near a major US military base.
“I think he’s wrong about that,” Trump said, adding that when Biden was asked that question, “the answer should be: Strike the nuclear stuff first and worry about the rest.” “This is the biggest danger we have,” he said, “nuclear weapons, the power of nuclear weapons and the power of weapons,” so “we must be absolutely and completely prepared.”
The former US president was counting on Fayetteville’s military community yesterday afternoon to stop a Democratic vote in North Carolina, a key state currently controlled by Democrats.
The event followed his earlier visit to the neighboring state of Georgia, which is crucial in the November elections. There he visited one of the areas hit by Cyclone Helen and described the administration’s response as “terrible”. White House.
Trump will hold a rally again this Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was the target of an infamous assassination attempt nearly three months ago.
There he will address the same outdoor platform where on July 13 he was shot in the right ear while leading a rally, then shot by a young sniper.
