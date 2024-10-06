Donald Trump has suggested that Israel should attack Iran’s nuclear power plants

Los Angeles

Former President of the United States and Republican Party candidate White House, Donald Trump (2017-2021), suggested on Friday that Israel should attack Iran’s nuclear facilities in response to its attacks.

They asked (President Joe Biden) What did he think about Iran and would he attack Iran? And he replied: ‘As long as they don’t attack nuclear material.’ “That’s what they want to attack, isn’t it?” Trump said at a public forum in the city of Fayetteville, located near a major US military base.

“I think he’s wrong about that,” Trump said, adding that when Biden was asked that question, “the answer should be: Strike the nuclear stuff first and worry about the rest.” “This is the biggest danger we have,” he said, “nuclear weapons, the power of nuclear weapons and the power of weapons,” so “we must be absolutely and completely prepared.”

The former US president was counting on Fayetteville’s military community yesterday afternoon to stop a Democratic vote in North Carolina, a key state currently controlled by Democrats.