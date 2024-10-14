October 14, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Donald Trump has proposed tougher measures to affect immigration crossings into the United States.

Donald Trump has proposed tougher measures to affect immigration crossings into the United States.

Winston Hale October 14, 2024 2 min read

Donald Trump This Sunday, October 13, was presented at a political rally Prescott Valley, ArizonaThere he revealed some of his plans Again for the presidency of the United States, They strengthen their actions Security at the Mexican border.

The Republican nominee has promised to ask the US Congress if elected on the November 5th ballot. 10% Salary Hike Approved for Border Patrol Agents

Trump will also seek to strengthen surveillance along the border wall with Mexico Appointment of 10 thousand new agentsIn addition to that a benefits package Includes a $10,000 bonus to retain current employees Attract new recruits with sign-up bonuses.


Read more

Carlos Mayorca

“This It will ensure we can recruit and retain the Border Patrol agents we need And we can bring a lot of new, great things,” Trump said in the Republican-leaning city.

Currently, the United States Customs and Border Protection It has 19,500 employees, so adding 10,000 new agents would mean hiring nearly half of its current workforce.

According to a recent poll conducted by RealClearPolitics, Donald Trump will have a one percentage point advantage in Arizona As for his opponent Kamala Harris.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: United States Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, speaks during a campaign rally at the Findlay Toyota Center on October 13, 2024 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. With leaders of the Border Patrol union in attendance, Trump pledged to hire 10,000 additional Border Patrol agents if re-elected, intensifying his attacks on Democratic challenger Kamala Harris on the issue. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Donald Trump at a campaign event in Prescott Valley, Arizona

Good pictures

Donald Trump has promised to impose tariffs of up to 500% on vehicles made in Mexico

Another of the topics discussed by the Republican candidate Donald Trump This was Sunday A tax increase on goods manufactured in Mexico Like vehicles which he promised would be taxed up to 500%.

“Everything I do, I mean, I’ll put 200 or 500%, I don’t care. I set a number where not a single car can be sold. I don’t want them to hurt our car companies“Trump announced this Sunday in remarks on Fox News.

“I don’t want their cars. They cannot sell cars. I will not let them build factories Cross the border and sell millions of cars in the US Destroy Detroit More” He added.

See also  After Hurricane Ian passed through, there was a major power outage across Cuba, causing severe damage and flooding on the island.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

He doesn’t care at all about other people dying
5 min read

He doesn’t care at all about other people dying

October 14, 2024 Winston Hale
Floridians return home to clean up after two hurricanes without fuel or electricity
4 min read

Floridians return home to clean up after two hurricanes without fuel or electricity

October 13, 2024 Winston Hale
US to deploy anti-missile system in Israel to counter Iranian attack
2 min read

US to deploy anti-missile system in Israel to counter Iranian attack

October 13, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

NASA’s mission to explore a potentially habitable ocean world is ready for launch
5 min read

NASA’s mission to explore a potentially habitable ocean world is ready for launch

October 14, 2024 Roger Rehbein
The Taliban government prohibits the publication of images of living creatures
1 min read

The Taliban government prohibits the publication of images of living creatures

October 14, 2024 Phyllis Ward
He doesn’t care at all about other people dying
5 min read

He doesn’t care at all about other people dying

October 14, 2024 Winston Hale
Elon Musk could become the first trillionaire in history First half
2 min read

Elon Musk could become the first trillionaire in history First half

October 14, 2024 Zera Pearson