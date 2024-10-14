Donald Trump has proposed tougher measures to affect immigration crossings into the United States.

Donald Trump This Sunday, October 13, was presented at a political rally Prescott Valley, ArizonaThere he revealed some of his plans Again for the presidency of the United States, They strengthen their actions Security at the Mexican border.

The Republican nominee has promised to ask the US Congress if elected on the November 5th ballot. 10% Salary Hike Approved for Border Patrol Agents

Trump will also seek to strengthen surveillance along the border wall with Mexico Appointment of 10 thousand new agentsIn addition to that a benefits package Includes a $10,000 bonus to retain current employees Attract new recruits with sign-up bonuses.





“This It will ensure we can recruit and retain the Border Patrol agents we need And we can bring a lot of new, great things,” Trump said in the Republican-leaning city.

Currently, the United States Customs and Border Protection It has 19,500 employees, so adding 10,000 new agents would mean hiring nearly half of its current workforce.

According to a recent poll conducted by RealClearPolitics, Donald Trump will have a one percentage point advantage in Arizona As for his opponent Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump has promised to impose tariffs of up to 500% on vehicles made in Mexico

Another of the topics discussed by the Republican candidate Donald Trump This was Sunday A tax increase on goods manufactured in Mexico Like vehicles which he promised would be taxed up to 500%.

“Everything I do, I mean, I’ll put 200 or 500%, I don’t care. I set a number where not a single car can be sold. I don’t want them to hurt our car companies“Trump announced this Sunday in remarks on Fox News.

“I don’t want their cars. They cannot sell cars. I will not let them build factories Cross the border and sell millions of cars in the US Destroy Detroit More” He added.