SANTO DOMINGO – The Dominican Republic has moved up two places in the “2024 Passport Index,” published by British company Henley, which details that Dominicans can travel to 72 countries without having to apply for a visa.

The report notes that in less than six months, the Caribbean nation has risen from 72nd to 70th place. However, it remains the third country in Latin America and the Caribbean with the fewest destinations that its citizens with passports can reach, It is surpassed only by Haiti (53) and Cuba (63).

However, the Kiski nation extends beyond 74 regions around the world. In other words, your passport is “stronger” due to the number of countries you can visit.

Above the Dominican Republic

From the Caribbean, Jamaica, Guyana, Dominica, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, the Bahamas, St. Lucia, as well as Barbados lie above the Dominican Republic, with access to over 90 destinations. Some even have access to over 150 regions.

Suriname (79), Bolivia (80), Ecuador (90), Belize (103), Venezuela (125), Nicaragua (128), Colombia and Honduras (133), El Salvador (134), Peru (139), from America, surpassed Quisqueya in Henley selection.

