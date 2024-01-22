the reason? Canada limits entry for foreign students to two years

Canada announced on Monday that it would limit travel permits international students For two years, after an increase in income that exacerbated the housing crisis in the country, according to what the British newspaper “The Independent” reported. Government. “To make sure there is no New increase of international students in Canada in 2024, we will set a national cap on applications (to enter the country to study) for two years. Immigration Minister Mark Miller. In 2024, Canada plans to issue 364,000 permits to international students, 35% fewer than in 2023.

A blizzard leaves extreme cold and causes many deaths and accidents in the United States

Justin Trudeau's government, which is working with the provinces responsible for the educational system to implement this measure, said that this measure does not reach international students already enrolled in Canadian universities. Official estimates indicate that there are more than one million foreign students in Canada. The minister explained that the “rapid” rise in this number “puts pressure on housing, health care and other services” in some governorates, noting that there is “a little diversity” regarding the countries of origin of refugees. students. Canada, whose population exceeded 40 million people last June, is facing a housing crisis in all regions of the country.

Canadian Visa for Hondurans: How to Apply?