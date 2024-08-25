Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave Palo in Los Angeles (+Video)

Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He surpassed the number of home runs he scored last season. Major League Baseball (MLB), after being taken out of the park in a triumphant Saturday, August 24th. Toronto Blue Jays On the Los Angeles Angels, with a 3×1 roster.

Guerrero Jr., Who had already added a double in the game, stopped hitting in the bottom of the eighth inning. Until then, Toronto Blue Jays They were up 2-0 on the board, so there was some uncertainty about a potential comeback for the California team.

However, these doubts were dispelled thanks to the actions of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who had to compete with the Cuban courts. Victor Medeirosa native of Santa Clara, who made his first appearance at the engagement.

To make his first appearance against a first baseman, Medeiros He threw a fastball 91.6 miles across the middle. That turned out to be a mistake for a hitter of his caliber. Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Which powered it to travel 414 feet at a speed of over 111.7 miles per hour.

Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is showing good numbers in 2024.

From here, Toronto Blue Jays I could take comfort in the fact that the advantage was actually larger and that the 3×0 team looked comfortable to win. This was precisely the case because, despite the fact that the Los Angeles Angels closed the gap thanks to a solo home run by Taylor Ward in the top of the ninth, the victory went to the Canadiens, who set their record at 62–68.

It’s a record that still keeps them in last place in the Eastern Conference, far out of the spots that give them postseason berths.

For his part, he said Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He increased his numbers after that performance, raising his average to .318 with two hits, third best in the major leagues. Only Bobby Witt Jr. (.348) and Aaron Judge (.332) bettered him.

As for the rest of the sections Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr.The 25-year-old already has 83 RBIs on the campaign and 77 runs scored. In addition to 157 hits, split between 34 doubles and triples and 27 home runs, one more than the 26 he hit in the 2023 season, and it’s worth noting that he did so in 28 fewer games.

