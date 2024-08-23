Dominican Dish Wins Texas Fair Food Contest – Beets



USA – The 20th annual Big Tex Choice Contest crowned its three most coveted titles Thursday afternoon: Best Taste – Salty, Best Taste – Sweet and Best Taste – Creative.

Winners:

🇩🇴Best Flavor – Salty: Dominican Fritura by Justin Martinez and Michael Tavarez, Owner @Picadera DFW.

Best Flavor: Sweet: Isaac Russo’s Bacon Cotton Candy on a Stick

Most Creative: Texas Sugar Rush Pickles by Heather Perkins

The winner in the creative category left the judges baffled and delighted in equal measure.Read more…)

“The Dominican Fritura Dog features queso de fresca and Dominican salami twice fried in a corn batter, topped with garlic plantain chips, secret Dominican sauce and cilantro, offering a unique blend of salty and sweet flavors.”