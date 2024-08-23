Dominican Dish Wins Texas Fair Food Contest – Beets

USA – The 20th annual Big Tex Choice Contest crowned its three most coveted titles Thursday afternoon: Best Taste – Salty, Best Taste – Sweet and Best Taste – Creative.
Winners:
🇩🇴Best Flavor – Salty: Dominican Fritura by Justin Martinez and Michael Tavarez, Owner @Picadera DFW.
Best Flavor: Sweet: Isaac Russo’s Bacon Cotton Candy on a Stick
Most Creative: Texas Sugar Rush Pickles by Heather Perkins
The winner in the creative category left the judges baffled and delighted in equal measure.
“The Dominican Fritura Dog features queso de fresca and Dominican salami twice fried in a corn batter, topped with garlic plantain chips, secret Dominican sauce and cilantro, offering a unique blend of salty and sweet flavors.”
@statefiroftxDOMINICAN FRITURA DOG 🤠🤝🇩🇴 This Big Tex Choice Awards finalist, brought to you by our friends at Karbach Brewing, is a must-try on your trip to the State Fair. 📍Find it at Trio on the Green or at the State Fair Footlong Corn Dog next to the Chevrolet Main Stage 👨🍳: Justin Martinez #big tex #statefairoftx #statefairoftexas #State Exhibition #fairfood #food #Dallastexas #Dalalastix #Dallas #Texas♬ Original Sound – Texas State Fair
