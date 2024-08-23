August 26, 2024

Dominican Dish Wins Texas Fair Food Contest – Beets

Lane Skeldon August 23, 2024 1 min read


USA – The 20th annual Big Tex Choice Contest crowned its three most coveted titles Thursday afternoon: Best Taste – Salty, Best Taste – Sweet and Best Taste – Creative.
Winners:
🇩🇴Best Flavor – Salty: Dominican Fritura by Justin Martinez and Michael Tavarez, Owner @Picadera DFW.
Best Flavor: Sweet: Isaac Russo’s Bacon Cotton Candy on a Stick
Most Creative: Texas Sugar Rush Pickles by Heather Perkins
The winner in the creative category left the judges baffled and delighted in equal measure.Read more…)

📹 Watch the video here:

“The Dominican Fritura Dog features queso de fresca and Dominican salami twice fried in a corn batter, topped with garlic plantain chips, secret Dominican sauce and cilantro, offering a unique blend of salty and sweet flavors.”

@statefiroftxDOMINICAN FRITURA DOG 🤠🤝🇩🇴 This Big Tex Choice Awards finalist, brought to you by our friends at Karbach Brewing, is a must-try on your trip to the State Fair. 📍Find it at Trio on the Green or at the State Fair Footlong Corn Dog next to the Chevrolet Main Stage 👨‍🍳: Justin Martinez #big tex #statefairoftx #statefairoftexas #State Exhibition #fairfood #food #Dallastexas #Dalalastix #Dallas #Texas♬ Original Sound – Texas State Fair

