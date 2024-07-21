Dollar Tree Beauty Products Are $20 Cheaper Than Amazon

Amazon boasts great prices, but it can’t beat Dollar Tree, which sells the same products, on some beauty products. For up to $20 less.

BestLife has published recommendations from some Tiktok influencers, who say it’s worth taking a look at the low-priced store. To get good savings.

1. Twist Shampoo and Conditioner

TikTokers Recommend Ultra-Moisturizing Wash and Conditioner They sell them on Amazon for $12.50 and $6.50 respectively.While at Dollar Tree they are available for only $1.25.

2. Rimmel Jelly Bronzer

Rimmel London Gel which costs Over $5 at Amazon and over $7 at WalmartIt can be found at Dollar Tree for much less money. Product reviews say it “blends great” and “looks great.”

3. Mop conditioner

Mop Thickening Conditioner It costs $25 on Amazon.For $1.25 at Dollar Tree. This product has a lemongrass scent and is designed for fine hair.

4. Covergirl Melting Pout Lipstick

This same product can be found for around $7 on Amazon.At Dollar Tree, you can buy it for less money, in navy blue and ruby ​​red gel versions.

5. Rimmel Liquid Lipstick + Eyeliner

Rimmel London Lip Art Graphic Liner + Liquid Lipstick is $1.25 at Dollar Tree, while at Amazon: You have to pay $5 for the same product.

6. Maybelline Green Edition Tinted Oil

Maybelline Tinted Oil It costs about $3.50 on Amazon.but you can find it for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

7. Revlon Candid Foundation

Revlon Candid G Makeup FoundationIt costs $5 on Amazon.But at your local Dollar Tree store, you can buy it for less money.

