Dollar Tree Beauty Products Are $20 Cheaper Than Amazon

Amazon boasts great prices, but it can’t beat Dollar Tree, which sells the same products, on some beauty products. For up to $20 less.
BestLife has published recommendations from some Tiktok influencers, who say it’s worth taking a look at the low-priced store. To get good savings.
1. Twist Shampoo and Conditioner
TikTokers Recommend Ultra-Moisturizing Wash and Conditioner They sell them on Amazon for $12.50 and $6.50 respectively.While at Dollar Tree they are available for only $1.25.
2. Rimmel Jelly Bronzer
Rimmel London Gel which costs Over $5 at Amazon and over $7 at WalmartIt can be found at Dollar Tree for much less money. Product reviews say it “blends great” and “looks great.”
3. Mop conditioner
Mop Thickening Conditioner It costs $25 on Amazon.For $1.25 at Dollar Tree. This product has a lemongrass scent and is designed for fine hair.
4. Covergirl Melting Pout Lipstick
This same product can be found for around $7 on Amazon.At Dollar Tree, you can buy it for less money, in navy blue and ruby red gel versions.
5. Rimmel Liquid Lipstick + Eyeliner
Rimmel London Lip Art Graphic Liner + Liquid Lipstick is $1.25 at Dollar Tree, while at Amazon: You have to pay $5 for the same product.
6. Maybelline Green Edition Tinted Oil
Maybelline Tinted Oil It costs about $3.50 on Amazon.but you can find it for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
7. Revlon Candid Foundation
Revlon Candid G Makeup FoundationIt costs $5 on Amazon.But at your local Dollar Tree store, you can buy it for less money.
